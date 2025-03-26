US Cultural Ambassador Ronald Rand Celebrates 25 Years Starring In LET IT BE ART! On Tour In Asheville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



US Cultural Ambassador Ronald Rand celebrating his 25th year starring as Harold Clurman, the "Elder Statesman of the American Theatre" touring around the world in his celebrated solo play, LET IT BE ART! will perform in Asheville, North Carolina at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts on April 25th.

Ronald Rand's transformational performance as Harold Clurman in LET IT BE ART! has received standing ovations around the world in 26 countries, in three critically acclaimed Off-Broadway productions, representing the United States at the 2018 World Theater Olympics, and at over a hundred theaters, art centers, colleges and universities around the world and across America.

Rand recent performances include in Athens as the Closing Ceremony Performance at the WAAE Global Summit, at Patras' Lithografeion Theater, Nairobi's National Theatre in The Kenya International Theater Festival, in Suðureyri at the International Act Alone Festival in Iceland, and Sri Lanka's famous Elphinstone Theatre in the Colombo International Theatre Festival.

"Ronald's performance is an unforgettable evening of down-to-earth humor, exciting storytelling and dynamic passion!"

Audiences are taken on an inspiring journey the moment Rand enters the stage as Harold Clurman, traveling to New York City, Paris and Hollywood, witnessing the creation of America's most influential acting company, The Group Theatre, meeting several of the most vibrant personalities of the 20th century including Stella Adler, Lee Strasberg, Clifford Odets, Aaron Copland, Constantin Stanislavsky, Robert Edmond Jones, Marlon Brando, Katharine Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

President Jimmy Carter wrote in 1980: "Harold Clurman was known as a 'True Man of the Theatre.' Harold Clurman founded The Group Theatre and shared it with millions of Americans. He brought to America a world of new knowledge. I am pleased to join in honoring the director, critic, teacher, spirit of the American Theatre - Harold Clurman."

Harold Clurman has been called "the most influential figure in the history of 20th century American Theatre.' One of America's greatest directors, he co-founded The Group Theatre with Lee Strasberg and Cheryl Crawford. Clurman embodied the passion and fervor of an entire generation. Clurman was the award-winning director of forty of the most important plays in Broadway history, including the original productions of A MEMBER OF THE WEDDING WITH Julie Harris and Ethel Waters, BUS STOP with Kim Stanley and Elaine Stritch, the national tour of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE with Uta Hagen and Anthony Quinn, A TOUCH OF THE POET with Helen Hayes, Eric Portman and Kim Stanley, Clifford Odets' AWAKE AND SING and GOLDEN BOY, WALTZ OF The Toreadors with Sir Ralph Richardson, TIGER AT THE GATES with Sir Michael Redgrave, and INCIDENT AT VICHY with Joseph Wiseman, Hal Holbrook and Roy Scheider. He directed Marlon Brando in TRUCKLINE CAFÉ, and directed around the world in Japan, London and Israel. Clurman authored several books including "The Fervent Years about The Group Theatre, "On Directing," "Ibsen," and his autobiography, "All People are Famous." Clurman's writings can be found in "The Collected Works of Harold Clurman" and "The Soul of the American Actor" Newspaper.

Rand is an acclaimed stage and film/TV Actor, starring in several plays Off-Broadway and across America, he has appeared in over 200 films and television shows including opposite Christopher Plummer and Jane Alexander in A MARRIAGE: STIEGLITZ AND O'KEEFE, Ralph Fiennes and Paul Scofield in QUIZ SHOW directed by Robert Redford, Yoko Ono in HOMELESS, Sean Connery and Dustin Hoffman in FAMILY BUSINESS, Philip Seymour Hoffman in THE HARD WAY, Kevin Kline in IN & OUT, LAW AND ORDER, ANOTHER WORLD, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

Rand has brought to life Captain Arthur Keller (father of Helen Keller) in a solo presentation he created for the three years in The Helen Keller Festival, and as Charles Dickens in his adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" in Tuscumbia, Alabama for IT'S A DICKENS CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL.

Rand is the librettist of IBSEN, the first opera ever written about Henrik Ibsen, with composer Harmut von Lieres, and the screenwriter of GROUP PARADISE, the first film about The Group Theatre.

Founder and Publisher of "The Soul of the American Actor" Newspaper, in its 26th year, Rand is the author of three books, "Acting Teachers of America", "SOLO TRANSFORMATION ON STAGE", and "CREATE!" which includes over 150 artworks and 130 interviews including Carol Burnett, Brian Cox, Nicole Ansari, Alec Baldwin, Phylicia Rashad, Paul Tazewell, Christopher Plummer, Edward Albee, Chaka Khan, Stephen Henderson, Alonzo King, John Patrick Shanley, Chita Rivera, Eve Ensler, Ben Vereen, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Michel Frayn, Jacques d'Amboise, Tommy Tune, Patricia Neal, Luise Rainer, Katherine Dunham, Robert Lepage, Sir Derek Walcott, and Robert Wilson.

An internationally-renowned director, Rand's production of the hit comedy, LUV, starring Zana Marjanovic, lead of Angelina Jolie's film, In the Land of Blood and Honey, completed its 8th sold-out year at Sarajevo's prestigious Chamber Theatre 55, and has traveled across Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, and Montenegro winning awards at many festivals.

Rand will also teach his acclaimed 6 week "Art of Transformation" Master Acting Workshop, highlighting Constantin Stanislavsky's acting chart, "Method of Physical Actions," at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts on April 27th.

As a Master Acting Teacher, Rand has taught over 45 years at over a hundred universities, colleges, acting academies and acting schools around the world in 25 countries, across America, and was an Adjunct Professor of Theater at Pace University, University of North Alabama, and Northern Illinois University.

According to Rand, "I'm delighted to be celebrating my 25th year of touring around the world and across America as Harold Clurman in my solo play, LET IT BE ART! creating a great sharing of friendship and communication through the art of storytelling. I'm delighted to be able to bring Harold Clurman to Asheville and the Black Mountain Center of the Arts!"

Comments