UNCSA Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month, commemorating the moment in 1965 when it opened its doors as the nation's first public arts conservatory. On Sunday, the university will mark the first day of arts and college academic classes, which were held on Sept. 21, 1965 – the same day that first President Vittorio Giannini, a Juilliard composer, presided over the opening convocation.

Founded with high school and undergraduate programs in Drama, Music and Dance, UNCSA has grown to comprise five top-ranked conservatories (Design & Production was added in 1968 and Filmmaking, in 1993) that continue to prepare emerging artists for professional careers in the global arts and entertainment industry.

UNCSA will observe the 60th anniversary during Homecoming: Family & Alumni Weekend, Oct. 10-12, spotlighting the five arts schools with school-specific programming along with a festive block party and parade. The weekend is open to registered alumni; parents of students; and students, faculty and staff.

“I don't think it can be overstated what a unique and important proposition it was that then-N.C. Gov. Terry Sanford should suggest a school solely dedicated to the arts in our state,” said UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole. “And that the enthusiasm and support of our local Winston-Salem community brought the school here to this very place, among many other cities vying for the honor.

“It is amazing to look back and see how far we have come, both in terms of the physical campus – which has grown from a single building to a 78-acre campus with state-of-the-art facilities and gorgeous grounds – and in how we are preparing the artists of tomorrow.

“The fact that UNCSA has persisted and thrived throughout these six decades, preparing generations of artists who have made an impact on the state and beyond, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of so many, and, I also believe, to the power of the arts and their role in our society and our world,” Cole concluded.

The momentum UNCSA experiences today can be traced to its beginnings in 1962 when North Carolina Gov. Terry Sanford appointed a North Carolina Conservatory Committee to work for the establishment of a state-supported conservatory of music. The author John Ehle, serving as secretary of the committee, helped to broaden the original concept into a school for the performing arts and continued to be an ardent supporter of UNCSA until his death in 2018.

On June 21, 1963, the North Carolina state legislature passed a bill establishing the North Carolina School of the Arts with a $325,000 appropriation. The bill emphasized that it is “in the public interest of the people of our State that a regional training school … be established to provide North Carolina and other states of the South with professional training for musicians and others gifted in the performing arts.”

The following year, a successful “Dial for Dollars” phone-a-thon campaign raised nearly $1 million from supporters in two days, cementing Winston-Salem as the school's home over other N.C. cities. In 1965, the North Carolina School of the Arts opened in the former Gray High School, with dorms under construction. A year later, in December 1966, a new milestone was set when “The Nutcracker” was performed for the first time in Reynolds Auditorium (and it will receive its 60th performance this December). The following years brought new additions to educational offerings: introducing Design & Production as a standalone conservatory, separate from Drama, and opening the High School Visual Arts program.

1972 saw the incorporation of North Carolina School of the Arts into the University of North Carolina System — a move which provided critical state funding, broader visibility and opportunities for expansion. Later that year, a hallmark moment occurred when the pickle was selected as the school's mascot. The first graduate program was approved by the North Carolina Board of Governors in 1982 — an M.F.A. in Theater Design & Production. Renovation was completed on a gifted property, the old Carolina Theatre in downtown Winston-Salem, with a grand reopening as the Roger L. Stevens Center in April 1983 to provide a community-centric space for student education and performance.

The Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts was established in 1993 by the William R. Kenan, Jr. Fund for the Arts, to strengthen the arts by initiating and incubating new ideas within UNCSA and by forging strategic alliances across the arts and other sectors. Also in 1993 the School of Filmmaking opened its doors as the fifth arts conservatory, rounding out an enduring legacy for UNCSA's first 30 years.

The 2000s saw the establishment of the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute and the welcoming of RiverRun International Film Festival to Winston-Salem, as well as the dedication of the Charlotte and Philip Hanes Student Commons, Daniels Plaza and the Bill and Judy Watson Chamber Music Hall. In 2008, NCSA became the University of North Carolina School of the Arts to formalize its relationship with the University System.

In 2015, UNCSA celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala all-school production of “Guys & Dolls” and the opening of a nearly 76,000-square-foot library for the 21st century (which recently received a transformative $5.3 million gift). The last decade has also seen the successful completion of the school's first comprehensive fundraising campaign, “Powering Creativity”; the launching of an independent media publishing arm, UNCSA Media; and the creation of new industry partnerships, including the School of Dance's multiyear collaborations with the Dance Theatre of Harlem and American Ballet Theatre, which aim to create expanded opportunities for professional development.

During this time, the school also implemented rigorous protocols in order to continue to train artists through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and began long-awaited renovations of the Stevens Center, ensuring the historic theater remains a cornerstone for education, performance and economic development.

The next chapter for UNCSA is focused on preparing artists not only to excel in their disciplines, but also to lead, innovate, and shape the future of creative expression. Today, students are gaining the skills and experience to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global arts and entertainment industry, with training in motion capture, devised theater, animation, on-camera performance, themed entertainment, animatronics, and opportunities to create and present original work. To further position students for success, Chancellor Brian Cole has convened a Generative AI Task Force charged with exploring how to integrate emerging technologies into the conservatory experience, while keeping human artistry and the protection of creative careers at the center.

Now entering the penultimate year of "UNCSA Forward," the university's 2022–27 Strategic Plan, UNCSA has already made significant progress toward its four core strategies. These include strengthening mental health resources with programs such as Uwill and Take 5ive; advancing efforts to reimagine the institutional calendar to prioritize collaboration, wellness, and interdisciplinary learning; and forging new professional partnerships across the creative industries. At the same time, the university is working on a plan to expand its High School program in conjunction with a new residence hall, and the potential addition of Filmmaking, Drama, and Design & Production tracks.

To explore a detailed timeline of UNCSA milestones, visit the 60th anniversary timeline. For additional historical resources, visit the online archives. To follow current news, visit The Scene, a hub for news, stories, events and more.

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) is a top-ranked arts conservatory and America's first state-supported arts school. The nation's only public university of five arts disciplines on one campus, UNCSA prepares emerging artists for careers in dance, design and production, drama, filmmaking, and music at the undergraduate through post-graduate levels, as well as through a specialized high school with free tuition for in-state residents. UNCSA provides industry-leading instruction in an inclusive environment where students are encouraged to leverage the arts as a mechanism for change. Interdisciplinary opportunities arising from the unique arts ecosystem on campus at UNCSA prepare artists to enter an evolving global arts and entertainment industry. Established by the N.C. General Assembly in 1963, the School of the Arts opened in Winston-Salem (“The City of Arts and Innovation”) in 1965 and became part of the University of North Carolina System when it was formed in 1972. For more information, visit www.uncsa.edu.