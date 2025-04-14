THE OUTSIDERS, STEREOPHONIC And More Set for Blumenthal Arts 2025-2026 Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blumenthal Arts has announced a lineup for the 2025–2026 season, featuring the best new shows direct from Broadway, including big winners from the 2024 Tony Awards.

THE OUTSIDERS (Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical) and STEREOPHONIC (Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Play); Monty Python's SPAMALOT, inspired by the hilariously irreverent cult-classic film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail; deeply moving musical based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film THE NOTEBOOK; Tony Award–winning hit musical inspired by the life, music, and community of 17-time Grammy-winning creator Alicia Keys, HELL'S KITCHEN; the Tony Award–winning new musical that brings F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic story and the Roaring Twenties to life on stage, THE GREAT GATSBY; the North Carolina exclusives of the inspiring story of brilliant and passionate American women, SUFFS (Winner of two Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score), and the uproarious new take on the horror classic DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS; as well as returning classics and contemporary favorites THE SOUND OF MUSIC, MJ, & JULIET, and more. For more information and season tickets, visit blumenthalarts.org.

For a deep dive into this season's offerings, our very own Kristen Miranda (Chief Community Impact and Partnership Officer) teamed up with her friends at WBTV to take Blumenthal fans up to New York and behind the curtain for exclusive interviews with Tony Award–winning creatives and talent from the season's shows. The hour-long TV special, Blumenthal Arts Presents: From Broadway to Charlotte, aired live today at 3 pm. In addition to revealing the highly anticipated Broadway season lineup, the special features special segments with our talented Blumey Awards alumni and offers a look inside the programs Blumenthal provides for free, or at low cost, for students, teachers, artists, and people in our community who are lifelong learners. That special is now available to watch on our YouTube channel here.

“This announcement of our upcoming season is our invitation to the community to spend more time with us in our theaters,” said Tom Gabbard, CEO of Blumenthal Arts. “The season features a remarkable lineup of Tony Award–winning shows, many still running on Broadway. We are the only performing arts center in the region where theater lovers are able to see several of these acclaimed productions. Whether it's timeless stories, the inside account of a legendary rock band, heartfelt inspiration, or unforgettable laughter, this season is certain to have what theater fans are looking for.

“Our 17-show lineup spans a wide range, all united by our commitment to providing the high-quality, uplifting experience you deserve. Subscribers enjoy flexible ticket swaps, making it easy to customize your package to the shows you most want to see. I look forward to seeing you at the theater.”

The PNC Broadway Lights Series, Blumenthal's premier Season Ticket, will feature an eight-show package, including:

Monty Python's Spamalot – January 20–25, 2026

The Outsiders – February 3–8, 2026

SUFFS – March 10–15, 2026

Stereophonic – April 15–26, 2026

The Notebook – May 19–24, 2026

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors – July 7 – August 18, 2026

Hell's Kitchen – September 8–13, 2026

The Great Gatsby – October 13–18, 2026

PNC Broadway Lights Series tickets range from $349.67–$1,060.71.

The Equitable Bravo Series offers a package of five shows:

The Sound of Music – November 18–23, 2025

MJ – February 24–March 1, 2026

Kinky Boots – May 1–3, 2026

Moulin Rouge The Musical – May 26–31, 2026

& Juliet – August 11–16, 2026

Equitable Bravo Series tickets start at $233.74–$744.86.

Pricing is subject to change.

As well as the offerings in its two main Broadway series, Blumenthal will present additional shows during the year. Currently slated Broadway Extras include:

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical – December 23–28, 2025

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation – February 13–15, 2026

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern – March 17–22, 2026

MAMMA MIA! – March 31–April 5, 2026

Charlotte presents the largest Broadway season in the Carolinas. For a list of current shows, including 12 Broadway productions remaining in the 2024–2025 season, visit blumenthalarts.org.

For the eleventh year, PNC returns as the presenting sponsor of the PNC Broadway Lights Series. “We like to associate ourselves with the best and brightest, and certainly Blumenthal represents this in the arts world,” said Weston Andress, PNC regional president for Western Carolinas. “It's a wonderful feeling to know that we live in this thriving community and, because of Blumenthal's relationships and standing in the theater world, we have access to world-class theater and arts programs.”

“Equitable Foundation's support of Blumenthal's Bravo Series contributes to ensuring a healthy and vibrant community inclusive of Arts and Culture in our region,” said Equitable Foundation President, Jarian Kerekes.

Subscribers to the PNC Broadway Lights Series and Equitable Bravo Series may choose to swap some of their season tickets for Broadway Extras or any special attractions added during the year. The ability to swap shows is one of the many exclusive benefits offered to season ticket holders, who enjoy guaranteed seats for all of the shows in their season package.

PNC Broadway Lights Series tickets are renewable annually, guaranteeing season ticket holders the best seats at the best prices each year. PNC Broadway Lights Series season ticket holders also have the ability to swap up to four PNC Broadway Lights season shows for anything coming the following season and the option for a 10-month extended payment plan.

Equitable Bravo Series seats are not renewable, but subscribers will have first priority to purchase individual tickets to PNC Broadway Lights Series shows next season. Equitable Bravo buyers may also swap up to two season shows for anything else coming to Blumenthal theaters, including PNC Broadway Lights Series shows, and have the option of a six-month payment plan.

In March, Blumenthal announced that it will initiate all-in ticket pricing. Ticket buyers now see prices listed upfront, including the base ticket cost and fees. For the best seats at the best prices, patrons are reminded to only purchase tickets from Blumenthal Arts. Visit blumenthalarts.org or contact the Box Office at 704-372-1000.

Learn more about Blumenthal's all-in ticket pricing here.

New this year, Blumenthal will offer new weekend performance times. Evening performances will start at 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 6:30 pm on Sundays. Matinee performances will start at 2 pm on Saturdays and 1 pm on Sundays.

For more information or to make a purchase:

– Visit BlumenthalArts.org/Broadway

– Call 704-335-1010

PNC BROADWAY LIGHTS SERIES SHOW DESCRIPTIONS

Monty Python's Spamalot

January 20–25, 2026

Belk Theater

TOURING ACROSS AMERICA

THE TONY AWARD-WINNING BEST MUSICAL COMEDY

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical.

The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

The Outsiders

February 3–8, 2026

Belk Theater

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. Entertainment Weekly says, "THE OUTSIDERS has the power to inspire an entire generation."

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

SUFFS

March 10–15, 2026

Belk Theater

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical.

Stereophonic

April 15–26, 2026

Knight Theater

The most Tony Award-winning Show of the year. The most Tony Award-nominated Play of all time. STEREOPHONIC mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire's Will Butler, STEREOPHONIC invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The Notebook

May 19–24, 2026

Belk Theater

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

July 7–August 18, 2026

Booth Playhouse

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS gives Bram Stoker's horror classic a comic makeover in this lightning-fast gender-bending reimagining that features a Gen Z pansexual Count Dracula in the midst of an existential crisis. With a cast of five switching costumes and roles at the drop of a hat, this 90-minute freewheeling send-up plays with sexuality and gender norms in the spirit of RuPaul, Monty Python and Mel Brooks – and celebrates goth, camp, and the magic of live theatre itself.

Hell's Kitchen

September 8–13, 2026

Belk Theater

HELL'S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it's a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys' greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been, or where you're going.

Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL'S KITCHEN.

The Great Gatsby

October 13–18, 2026

Belk Theater

THE PARTY'S ROARING IN CHARLOTTE!

THE GREAT GATSBY is a “Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

EQUITABLE BRAVO SERIES SHOW DESCRIPTIONS

The Sound of Music

November 18–23, 2025

Belk Theater

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed - it's meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

MJ

February 24–March 1, 2026

Belk Theater

Back by overwhelming demand, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical MJ is making a victorious return to Charlotte. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson's singular moves and signature sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Don't miss your chance to experience the show that's electrifying sold-out crowds on Broadway; in cities across North America; London's West End; Hamburg, Germany; and Sydney, Australia once again at the Belk Theater in February 2026.

Kinky Boots

May 1–3, 2026

Belk Theater

The boots are back! KINKY BOOTS will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Celebrated with six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical, this big-hearted musical hit will have you strutting out of the theater saying “Yeah!”

KINKY BOOTS captivates and entertains audiences around the world with the dazzling Tony-winning score by pop legend Cyndi Lauper, hilarious and uplifting book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the journey of two people with nothing in common— or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

Moulin Rouge The Musical

May 26–31, 2025

Belk Theater

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

& Juliet

August 11–16, 2026

Belk Theater

Created by the Emmy Award-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

BROADWAY EXTRAS SHOW DESCRIPTIONS

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

December 23–28, 2025

Belk Theater

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theatres in New York. Since then, more than 2.1 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which The New York Times praised as “100 times better than any bedtime story” and the Gannett papers hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”

DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas” (written by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss) from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets (John Lee Beatty) and costumes (Robert Morgan) inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville, while the Music and Book of Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason breathe new life into this timeless story of the true meaning of Christmas. The 2025 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 4-time Tony Award winning director, Jack O'Brien.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation

February 13–15, 2026

Ovens Auditorium

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy Award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern

March 17–22, 2026

Knight Theater

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN is an interactive adventure live on stage. Control the quest as you journey through an ever-changing campaign set in the heart of the Forgotten Realms. Find a new home at the Tavern, where laughter flows like ale and your new best companion is right beside you.

Every decision is yours to make, and no two stories are ever the same. Will your choices help restore the magic of the Forgotten Realms? Or will the world of your story crumble into chaos? Gather your party, roll for initiative, and become a hero in a theatrical experience like nothing else in the world.

MAMMA MIA!

March 31–April 5, 2026

Belk Theater

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

