THE MAGICIAN’S TABLE to Make North American Premiere at Blume Studios in Charlotte

Blumenthal Arts will present the North American premiere of THE MAGICIAN’S TABLE, a critically acclaimed close-up magic experience from London’s West End, running November 19 through January 11 at Blume Studios.

Presented in partnership with Right Angle Entertainment, The Magician’s Table invites guests into a world of enchantment, illusion, and mystery in an opulent setting filled with red velvet, flickering candelabras, and ghostly storytelling. The experience centers around the late magician Dieter Roterberg, as his closest friends and fellow illusionists gather for one final performance in his honor.

Guests begin their evening with a curated lounge experience featuring signature cocktails and spontaneous sleight-of-hand from mingling magicians. The main event follows with two hours of live magic, comedy, music, and storytelling, performed table-side and onstage in Roterberg’s private performance space.

Hailed by Secret London as “an experience that will have you captivated from the moment you step through the doors,” and praised by renowned magician Derren Brown as “beautifully realised and huge huge fun,” The Magician’s Table offers a highly interactive, immersive evening that redefines what magic can be.

Produced by Alison Spiriti and Justin Sudds of Right Angle Entertainment, the show was developed in collaboration with Iain Sharkey, BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer best known for his work with Derren Brown. The creative team also includes immersive writer and designer Kevin Hammonds and Tom Greenwood-Mears, founder of Cut & Mustard.

This immersive, table-side theatrical event has extended five times in the UK and now arrives in Charlotte for a limited engagement. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m. at blumenthalarts.org.

Ticketing Information

THE MAGICIAN’S TABLE

Dates: November 19, 2025 – January 11, 2026

Venue: Blume Studios – Stage 2, 904 Post St., Charlotte, NC

Tickets: Start at $79.99

Group discount: 15% off for 12+ tickets

VIP packages and table bookings available