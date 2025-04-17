THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Opens This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Judson Theatre Company will deliver one of the most electrifying courtroom dramas ever written—The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial—in a limited five-performance run at Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC), from April 24–27.

Adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Herman Wouk from his bestselling WWII novel The Caine Mutiny, this gripping military legal thriller has captivated Broadway audiences since its debut starring Henry Fonda, John Hodiak, and Lloyd Nolan. “Now, it's back on stage—bold, bracing, and more relevant than ever,” says JTC Executive Producer Morgan Sills.

At the helm is Emmy Award-winner John Wesley Shipp, known to millions from The Flash television series and as Mitch Leery from Dawson's Creek, returning to Judson Theatre Company following his powerhouse performance in Twelve Angry Men. This time, he commands the stage as Captain Queeg bringing a storm of charisma, paranoia, and intensity to the legendary role.

When Lt. Stephen Maryk removes Queeg from command during a typhoon, claiming the captain is mentally unfit, what unfolds is an edge-of-your-seat courtroom drama that raises powerful questions about leadership, duty, and morality under pressure.

David A. Gregory, best known for his work on One Life to Live, The Good Fight, and Deception, makes his Judson Theatre debut as the conflicted defense attorney Lt. Barney Greenwald—a role that's equal parts sharp intellect and tortured conscience.

The ensemble cast features Judson Theatre Company veterans and newcomers alike, including Rick McDermott, Jacob Pressley, Matthew Tyler, Colton Liberatore, Hamlin Raith, and Thomas Nash Tetterton, under the direction of Artistic Director Daniel Haley. Carly Mikulka serves as stage manager.

For theater lovers who crave smart, dialogue-driven storytelling and emotionally layered performances, this production checks every box. It's also a rare chance to see this war-era courtroom drama staged with full theatrical flair and professional polish.

“This is our first military-themed play,” continues Sills, “and it's about so many things--what it means to lead, to obey, to question, and to act with integrity. These themes are timeless—and incredibly theatrical.”

Founded in 2012, Judson Theatre Company has carved out a reputation as the Sandhills area's leading professional theatre, delivering Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe winning headline talent from Broadway, film, and tv to area audiences. With The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, the company adds another classic to its lineup—one that speaks to the moment, while honoring its celebrated past.

“Whether you're a fan of Herman Wouk, a lover of courtroom tv dramas like JAG, or simply hungry for a riveting night at the theater, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is a must-see event,” says director Haley.

