Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre Is Offering Pay-what-you-wish Tickets This Holiday Season

Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre is offering pay-what-you-wish tickets for their annual Christmas show. This year's show entitled "Christmas Time's A Comin': An Appalachian Christmas Revue" will be showing for one weekend only this December. Featuring bluegrass-style holiday classics performed by SART favorites and a live band, this show is sure to get your feet tapping.

"We are so grateful for all this community has done for us for the last 50 seasons. At SART, we believe that live theatre is a transformative experience that should be accessible to everyone. That is why this holiday season we are spreading the joy by offering pay-what-you-wish tickets for our Christmas Revue. It's our way of giving back to the community and ensuring that everyone can experience the magic of the holiday season," said Managing Artistic Director, William Tyler Ezzell.

Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre is housed in the historic Owen Theatre on the Mars Hill University campus and will be celebrating their 50th season next year, 2024. Their Christmas Revue Christmas Time's A Comin' will be running December 7th & 8th at 7:30 pm

December 9th at 2:00 pm. Get your tickets today at Click Here and celebrate the spirit of giving this Christmas!