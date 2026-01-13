MUSIC ON THE ROCK CONCERT SERIES Comes to Flat Rock Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Five Concerts to get your 2026 started up are coming to Flat Rock Playhouse. What better way to start the 2026 season than to rock out with some great tribute bands. Subscriptions on sale Jan. 13, Single Tickets on sale Jan 20. The 2026 Music on the Rock Series is sponsored by Nancy & Alan Sawyer.

Mixtape Vol. 3: The Music of the 60's, 70's, and 80's — February 19–22

Did you really think we'd stop at Vol. 2? Not a chance! Your favorite rock 'n' roll time machine is back and spinning another round of greatest hits from the 60's, 70's, and 80's. From the musical masterminds who brought you The Music of Queen, The Eagles, and The Beatles, Mixtape Vol. 3 is jam-packed with the songs that defined decades — the anthems you danced to, sang along with, and still know by heart. Get ready for pure retro joy. It's a hit parade for the ages. Rewind the memories. Turn up the fun!

Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute — March 13–15

Break out the bell-bottoms and cue the mirror ball because it's time to catch a full-blown case of “Night Fever”! Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute shimmies into the Playhouse for one glitter-drenched weekend of disco decadence. The collars are high, and their voices are higher, and every beat will have you “Stayin' Alive” in the best way possible. Boogie to early hits like “Massachusetts” and “I Started a Joke” to disco classics like “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Jive Talkin'.” When the beats start flowing, “You Should be Dancin'!” - YEAH!

Boots & Blues — March 27–29

Boots & Blues unites two legends of the Blues with a powerhouse voice from Country music's new generation for one unforgettable weekend of rhythm, soul, and southern grace. Mac Arnold is a living link to the golden age of Chicago blues. His first band featured James Brown on piano, and his bass grooves powered Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, and B.B. King. He's joined by Texas Blues icon Anson Funderburgh, alongside Outlaw Country Artist of the Year Blake Ellege. Together, they remind us why the Blues and Country endure. Three icons, two genres, one unforgettable concert.

The Ultimate Doors — April 10–12

Get ready to break on through — The Ultimate Doors are here to light your fire. With vintage sound, hypnotic keys, and that unmistakable Morrison magic, this tribute captures the heat, the poetry, and the beautiful chaos that made The Doors a legend. It's “L.A. Woman” meets “Riders on the Storm,” wild and utterly magnetic. Every note shimmers with the same dark glamour and reckless spirit that once set the Sunset Strip ablaze. So come on, baby, and feel it for yourself, The Ultimate Doors bring the mystery, the mayhem, and the music that still burns bright.

Songbird: The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand — April 16–18

Celebrate the voice that defined an era with Songbird: The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand, starring vocalist Karine Hannah — a showstopping performer praised by legendary songwriter Jim Steinman as “the best voice I've worked with since Céline Dion.” From “The Way We Were” to “Evergreen,” this stunning tribute captures the grace, emotion, and timeless beauty of Barbra's songbook. It's an evening where melody meets memory, and one extraordinary voice reminds us why some stars never fade.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Mixtape Vol. 3: The Music of the 60's, 70's, and 80's — February 19–22 on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Tickets starting at $48 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute — March 13–15 on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Tickets starting at $48 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Boots & Blues — March 27–29 on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Tickets starting at $48 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

The Ultimate Doors — April 10–12 on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Tickets starting at $48 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Songbird: The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand — April 16–18 on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Tickets starting at $48 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.