TOPSY-TURVY CINDERELLA Begins This Month At Children’s Theatre Of Charlotte

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte will present its all-new comedy TOPSY-TURVY CINDERELLA from January 10 through January 25 at the Wells Fargo Playhouse at ImaginOn. Written and directed by Christopher Parks, the production delivers a fast-paced, laugh-forward take on the classic fairy tale in the style of British panto, a theatrical tradition known for slapstick humor, music, dance, and enthusiastic audience participation.

Audiences can expect a deliberately upside-down version of Cinderella, complete with playful wordplay, over-the-top characters, and frequent invitations to cheer for the heroine and gleefully boo and hiss at her wicked relatives. The production embraces the panto tradition of breaking the fourth wall, ensuring that young audiences are not just watching the story unfold, but actively helping to shape the fun.

Topsy-Turvy Cinderella marks the third production written by Parks this season at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, following Journey to Oz and The Invisible Boy. For more than a decade, Parks’ interactive storytelling style has been a staple of the company’s programming, earning strong responses from families, students, and educators across the region.

The production is performed by the theatre’s Resident Touring Company, which travels throughout the Southeast bringing live theatre directly to schools and communities. This season’s touring ensemble includes Anna Goldstein, Daylen Jones, Adrienne Nixon, and Lohmar Wolf, who perform Topsy-Turvy Cinderella in repertory with New Kid. During the current tour, the company has reached audiences from Georgia to Virginia and has performed for approximately 21,000 students.

The show has already garnered enthusiastic responses on the road, with Cabarrus Arts Council calling it “silly approved” and The Prizery in Virginia praising it as a “hilarious, heart-filled twist on a classic favorite.” The Charlotte run brings the production back to the Wells Fargo Playhouse, offering local audiences a chance to experience the touring favorite at home.

The production features bold, colorful costumes designed by Elizabeth Swanson, including the scene-stealing Silly Police, who interrupt the action whenever things threaten to become too serious. Scenic designer Tim Parati created and hand-painted the set, while sound designer Michael Russo’s music and effects heighten the cartoon-like energy of the show.

TOPSY-TURVY CINDERELLA runs January 10–25 at the Wells Fargo Playhouse at ImaginOn. Children’s Theatre of Charlotte will offer an ASL-interpreted performance on January 17 at 3:00 p.m. and a sensory-friendly performance on January 18 at 4:00 p.m.