Opera Carolina Will Host A NIGHT TO REMEMBER

This fall, step into a world of passion, sacrifice, and unforgettable music as A Night To Remember returns to the prestigious Belk Theater, 130 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 8:00 PM for a powerful gala concert honoring the iconic heroines of Giacomo Puccini, featuring artists from around the world.

Presented in collaboration with the Festival Puccini of Torre del Lago, the concert takes the form of storytelling through Puccini, highlighting the women who influenced and inspired him both on and off the stage throughout his twelve operatic masterpieces from 1884 to 1924. The performance showcases how Puccini's legacy transcends borders, interpreted through the voices and talents of performers from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

Adding to the magic, audiences will experience historical costumes provided by the Festival Puccini of Torre del Lago, worn over the years by opera stars, which will be featured on stage worn by the singers and also as part of a special live exhibition in the theater. This creates an experience within an experience, offering a rare look at how world-renowned costume designers have imagined Puccini's unforgettable heroines.

Experience selections from Puccini's beloved masterpieces, including La Bohème, Madama Butterfly, Tosca, Turandot, and more! The concert promises to be an unforgettable evening, showcasing the emotive storytelling and rich musical tapestries that have made Puccini's compositions timeless.

Expect surprises on stage and an exclusive private party following the event, reserved only for VIP ticket holders and Opera Carolina's most generous donors.