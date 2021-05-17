Local Actors Take On Characters From THE OFFICE In New Parody Show

Blumenthal Performing Arts in association with Right Angle Productions, welcomes eight actors, many local to the Charlotte-area, portray characters popularized by the hit TV show The Office in the new, immersive walking parody show The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who is the Scranton Strangler?, running May 20 through June 6 in Uptown Charlotte.

The cast includes Evelyn LeTeshia, Morgan Wakefield, and Lauren Bell alternating in the role of World's Best Boss-turned-murder mystery tour guide Michael Scott; Cody Howard as Dwight; Jennifer Adams as Pam; Matthew Windsor as Jim; Sheri Taylor as Phyllis/Meredith; and Emma Harris as the swing.

The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who is the Scranton Strangler? is Blumenthal's second outdoor walking show, following last year's Art Heist.

Groups of 30 audience members will follow Michael Scott through a designated route in Uptown Charlotte, learning about the crimes of the fictional Scranton Strangler. Along the way, they will meet other Office characters in their comedic quest to discover the identity of the Scranton Strangler.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase some of our local talent, including some returning actors who have participated in Blumenthal programs in the past," says Tom Gabbard, Blumenthal president.

Morgan Wakefield ("Michael") and Cody Howard ("Dwight") are both returning Blumey Awards alumni, participating in 2013 and 2018 respectively. Wakefield and Evelyn LeTeshia ("Michael") starred in Blumenthal's production of Art Heist last winter.

Bob and Tobly McSmith (FRIENDS! The Musical Parody; The Office! A Musical Parody) wrote and directed the show, which has premiered in several U.S. cities including Charlotte over the past year.

Shows begin at Spirit Square (345 N. College St) and run approximately 90 to 100 minutes. Comfortable walking shoes are encouraged.

Prices begin at $39.50. Tickets are on sale now at BlumenthalArts.org or by calling the box office at 704-372-1000.