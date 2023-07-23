Lin Manuel Miranda's High Energy Musical BRING IT ON to Play The Triad

Spring Theatre is gearing up for a high-energy weekend filled with singing, dancing, hip-hop and cheerleading. Based on the cult classic film of the same name, "Bring It On" is a high-energy production that is guaranteed to rustle up school spirit and bring audiences to their feet. With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto) and Tom Kitt (Next To Normal), 'Bring It On infuses' musical theatre with pop and hip hop to create an overlooked gem and an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The show is part of Spring Theatre's "Season of Empowerment". A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring and stage productions.

Dan Beckmann, Spring Theatre's Artistic Director, will also act as the production's director. "For me, this show was chosen as the flagship production for the Seasons of Empowerment." Beckmann insists that nestled beneath the cheerleading aesthetic runs a strong theme. "Bring it on is an excellent show filled with genuinely cool music and dance, but more importantly, it centers on identity. The people in this show feel very real, and they will definitely reflect some of the struggles of teens in our 2023 communities - and adults as well!"

Serah Haley, who serves as the show's music director, has enjoyed working with the young cast. "Lin Manuel Miranda certainly does not disappoint in the show with his signature complex layering of parts, rapping and tight harmonies" she said, "so finding a cast that has been able to not only keep up with but master such a feat has blown me away".

There are also dozens of high energy dances in the song, many of them choreographed by Spring Theatre's founder and Executive Director Erinn Dearth, and many by up and coming choreographer I'zaah Gray-Jones, who also plays Randall in the show. In addition to the cast being all youth, Spring Theatre tries to give opportunities to young people in the community to let them rise to their potential as leaders. Kelsey Thacker, who plays Eva in the show also serves as dance captain, and has also choreographed several of the show's flashiest moments.

Bring It On will be performed at the HanesBrands Theatre Friday, July 28th at 7pm, Saturday, July 29th at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, July 30th at 2pm.