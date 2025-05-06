HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT is Coming to the VAPA Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning solo artist and playwright Brooke McCarthy is bringing her critically acclaimed original show, HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT to Charlotte's Off-Broadway Black Box Theatre at the VAPA Center for two nights only-Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, 2025. With accolades including best selling show and solo performer of the year from cities like New York, Philadelphia, Hartford, and St. Louis, McCarthy now brings her signature blend of raw honesty, music, and comedy to Charlotte audiences. Inspired by her own love life, this hilarious and heartfelt journey through the world of polyamory offers a refreshingly authentic portrayal of female sexual awakening, making it an ideal fit for Charlotte's Off-Broadway-a company dedicated to spotlighting progressive, transformative stories that challenge gender norms and celebrate the complexity of women's experiences.

Joining McCarthy is the incomparable Trace Casanova, a jazzy crooner and comedic force known for his soulful parody covers of pop hits and jazz standards. After a sold-out collaboration during their first show together in February at The Rooster in Gastonia, McCarthy and Casanova return to the stage with palpable energy and shared flair for musical storytelling.

"I'm so pumped to have Trace back in the show," McCarthy shares. "I knew his style would compliment my show, and watching him light up the crowd in February with his powerhouse vocals, irresistible charm, and electric energy was everything I hoped for and more! He always has some wild surprise up his sleeve, so I can't wait to see what he'll pull out for this next show."

Casanova said, "When Brooke first asked me to be part of her show in February, we knew it was a fun experiment-but it ended up being an absolute hit. The chemistry, the crowd, the energy...it all just worked. So when she asked me to do it again, I didn't hesitate. We know this pairing clicks, and I can't wait to set the mood for another unforgettable, slightly scandalous evening."

The sold-out February show left audiences raving-and critic Charles LaBorde was no exception. "It was a night full of fun and audience engagement," he wrote, praising McCarthy as "very talented" and noting she "had the audience in the palm of her hand throughout the show." Built around cheeky, heartfelt instructions on the stages of becoming an "ethical slut," the show features "a mix of some original, some old standards, and some tunes with new parody lyrics." LaBorde added, "If you wonder what that is, trust me, you'll know at the end of the evening after being schooled by Brooke." He called her closing number, a rousing rendition of Jerry Herman's "I Am What I Am," a powerful finale to a night that was "definitely a show for adults, but never too 'adult'-done with as much grace and humor as you could expect from a show about a slut."

This cabaret-style comedic play examines what it means to lie in the most awkward and vulnerable situations while empowering us to be honest with ourselves and our most intimate partners about who we truly are.

Comments