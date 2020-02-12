Flat Rock Playhouse Will Present DONNY EDWARDS AS ELVIS

Flat Rock Playhouse continues their 2020 season and Music on the Rock® series with Donny Edwards as Elvis. A Flat Rock Playhouse favorite, Donny returns to the Leiman Mainstage to perform his highly acclaimed tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll. See Donny perform all your favorites like "Hound Dog," "Burning Love," "Jailhouse Rock," and more! Donny Edwards as Elvis runs for only four performances March 4th - 6th.

Donny Edwards is the best Elvis performer in the business. A respected veteran performer, Donny is an official Las Vegas casino headliner act! He is the only Elvis tribute artist to perform his show on the estate grounds of Graceland since 1977.

"When developing our Music on the Rock® series for this year we kept our 'Putting on the Hits' season-theme at top of mind," says Flat Rock Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director, Lisa K. Bryant. "We wanted to feature artists who people love and music that people of all ages have enjoyed for decades. Not only is the music of Elvis iconic and nostalgic, but Donny himself has become a favorite on the Rock since his first show in 2015. We are excited to have him return to the Leiman Mainstage and perform a tribute show that is always a hit with audiences."

Alex Shields will serve as Music Director, Arranger, and Keys. Joining Donny Edwards on stage are Paul Babelay, Ryan Guerra, Daniel Iannucci, Chris Imhoff, Mike Miller, and Wes Parker on drums, guitar, bass, trumpet, trombone, and saxophone respectively. Wendy Jones and Joe Greatorex will provide additional vocals.

Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager with CJ Barnwell as Lighting/Projections Designer and David Gerena as Sound Designer.

Donny as Elvis is brought to you in part by Media Sponsor WTZQ and Hearing Loop Sponsor Asheville Head, Neck, and Ear.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Donny as Elvis will run for four performances only, March 4th - 6th at the Leiman Mainstage in Flat Rock. Performances on Wednesday and Thursday at 2 PM, Thursday at 7:30 PM, and Friday at 8 PM. Tickets start at $29.75 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-732-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, NC 28731.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You