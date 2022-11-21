First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; Little Theater of Gastonia SOMETHING ROTTEN Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings - 11/21/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Chisholm - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse 24%

Monise van Ginkel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 16%

Claire Depaoli - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 11%

Bradley Moore - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 10%

David Loudermilk - LEGALLY BLONDE - Piedmont Players 10%

Danielle Comeau - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

Angela Mills - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Theatre 7%

Melissa McDaniel Grisham - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 4%

Lisa Blanton - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Elizabeth Creamer - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Matilyn Hull - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryan Rife - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 14%

Debbie Scheu - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 13%

Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 12%

Hannah Snyder - RAINBOW FISH: THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 11%

Ashley Cecil Ward - RAGTIME - Piedmont Players Theatre 11%

Ramsey Lyric - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Charlotte's Off Broadway 10%

Caity Gordon - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Statesville 9%

Jacquelyn Whiteside - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 7%

Meredith Walker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Dilworth Players 5%

Davita Galloway - A HOUSE IS NOT A HOME - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Janice Guazzo, Kathleen Henby - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Samantha Jemmott - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Janice Guazzo, Kathleen Henby - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Lauren Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 18%

Paula Baldwin - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 14%

Jessica Strzepek - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 13%

Sharon Sigler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville 10%

Bradley Moore - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 8%

Corey D. Mitchell - ANNIE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 6%

Sarah Baumgardner - RAINBOW FISH - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 6%

Angela Gordon Mills - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Theatre 6%

Bradley Moore - RAGTIME - Piedmont Players Theatre 5%

Kristin Graf Sakamoto - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Vickie Evans - THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 3%

Victoria Lamberth - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Heather Denton - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Bradley Moore - TITLE OF SHOW - Piedmont Players 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 21%

Jessica Strzepek - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 15%

Danielle Melendez - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 9%

Ron Chisholm - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse 9%

Rahsheem Shabazz - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 8%

Kacy Connon - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 7%

Allison Modafferi Brewster - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Theatre Charlotte 6%

Kris Lineberger - HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 5%

Corlis Hayes - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Angela Gordon Mills - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Spotlight Theatre 3%

Beth Bristol - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Cayman Powell - 30 REASONS NOT TO BE IN A PLAY - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Corey Mitchell - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Sarah Provencal - OPEN - Three Bone atheatre 2%

Dr. Corlis Hayes - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Robin Tynes-Miller - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Best Ensemble Performance

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 14%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 13%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 10%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 8%

RAGTIME - Piedmont Players 5%

PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little theatre of Gastonia 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Piedmont Players 4%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 4%

GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actors Theatre of Charlotte 4%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 3%

RAINBOW FISH THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Dilworth Players 2%

ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre Charlotte 1%

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Dilworth Players 1%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - High Point Community Theatre 1%

SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

YOGA PLAY - PlayMakers Rep 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 23%

Jeffrey Childs - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 18%

Jennifer O'Kelly - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 13%

Bill West-Davis - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 13%

Alexandra Corbett - RENT - Davidson Community Theatre 8%

Kacy Connon - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 7%

Gordon W. Olson - ANNIE - Children's Theatre if Charlotte 5%

Tate Albert - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Jennifer O'Kelley - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Latrice Negron - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - High Point Community Theatre 2%

J. P. Woodey - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Tate Albert - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Bobby Foster - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

Gordon Olson - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Sisk - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 25%

Ellen Robison - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 22%

Grace Nelson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater And Music Company 14%

Laurie Klaus - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville 11%

Laurie Klaus - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 10%

John Stafford - RAGTIME - Piedmont Players Theatre 6%

Kristin Graf Sakamoto - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Theatre Charlotte 6%

Jenny Carroll - TITLE OF SHOW - Piedmont Players 3%

Chuck Taft - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Laura Williams - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Best Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 18%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 15%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 12%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville 9%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 7%

ANNIE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 6%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 5%

RAGTIME - Piedmont Players Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Piedmont Players 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Dilworth Players 2%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Theatre Charlotte 2%

THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 2%

TITLE OF SHOW - Piedmont Players 1%

ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre Charlotte 1%

SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Dilworth Players 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse 37%

GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actors Theatre of Charlotte 32%

TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 13%

THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 12%

THE SPARROW AND THE WHIPPOORWILL - The Magnetic Theatre 6%

Best Performer In A Musical

Iris DeWitt - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews playhouse 10%

AJ White - KINKY BOOTS - Queen City Concerts 7%

Amy McKay - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville 7%

Alyssa White - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Caroline Monroe - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 5%

Chris Magee - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 5%

Jake Ensey - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 5%

Grace Nelson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Joey Moray - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 4%

Myles Arnold - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 3%

Chris Smeltzer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Patrick Stepp - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Molly Neal - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Ashley West-Davis - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 3%

Griffin Digsby - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Neifert Enrique - ANNIE - Childrens Theatre of Charlotte 3%

Luke Pyle - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Paul Reeves Leopard - RAGTIME (TATEH) - Piedmont Players Theatre 2%

Wendy Weant - RAGTIME - Piedmont Players 2%

Rhema Cunningham - THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 2%

Noemi Rabinowitz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Neifert Enrique - GUYS AND DOLLS - Charlotte Piedmont Community College 2%

Nick Southwick - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Dilworth Players 2%

Alex Joles - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 2%

Trevor May - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Iris DeWitt - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actors Theatre of Charlotte 12%

Johnathon Stribling - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 10%

Lina Zierler - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 8%

Sophie Newman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 7%

Merritt Huss - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Hank West - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 7%

Ashley Brayton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Laverne Woods - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Hannah White - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 5%

Brian Rassler - HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 5%

Dottie Kramer - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Becca Worthington - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Dan Groban - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 4%

Jessica Jax - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Caleb Warren - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Green Room Community Theatre 2%

Mishunda Mathis - A HOUSE IS NOT A HOME - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Robert Rankin - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Victoria Lamberth - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

Lily Ann Oden - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Jonathan Forrester - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

Nasha Shandri - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Catherine Morales - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Green Room Community theatre 1%

Mitzi Corrigan - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Michael Harris - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 0%

Best Play

JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 20%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 14%

GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 10%

PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 10%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse 8%

LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Theatre Charlotte 7%

HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 7%

PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 6%

30 REASONS NOT TO BE IN A PLAY - Spotlight Theatre 6%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Green Room Community Theatre 4%

TONI STONE BY Lydia Diamond - Three Bone Theatre 3%

RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

DOT - Three Bone Theatre 2%

THE CHILDREN - Threebone Theatre 1%

YOGA PLAY - PlayMakers Rep 1%

THE CHILDREN BY Lucy Kirkwood - Three Bone Theatre 0%

OPEN BY Crystal Skillman - Three Bone Theatre 0%

Best Production of an Opera

AIDA - Opera Carolina 70%

THE FALLING AND THE RISING - Opera Carolina 30%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O'Kelly - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 15%

Martin Wolff - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 14%

Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 13%

Lauren Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 12%

Kelley Mitchell - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Statesville 10%

Robin Vest - ANNIE - Children's Theatre if Charlotte 9%

Martin Wolff - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 7%

Martin Wolff - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 6%

Paul Swanson - THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 5%

Jennifer O'Kelley - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Don Schwartz - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Don Schwartz - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 27%

Evan Kinsley - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 19%

Rod Oden - HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 11%

Evan Kinsley - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse 10%

Jason Romney - ANNIE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 8%

Chip Decker - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 5%

Christy Lancaster - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 5%

Kenyatt Godbolt - A HOUSE IS NOT A HOME - Matthews Playhouse 4%

Tate Albert - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Tate Albert - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Mark Schlorff - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kaylyn Hall - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville 13%

Chris Magee - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

Neifert Enrique - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 7%

Becky Kirby - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse 6%

Johnathon Stribling - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 5%

Daryl Salinas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Caleb Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Ryan Dunn - KINKY BOOTS - Queen City Concerts 4%

Leslie Roberts - RAGTIME (SARAH) - Piedmont Players Theatre 4%

Synthia Kearney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Bailey Daughterty - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 4%

Keenan McGrath - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse 4%

Jake Nicks - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Melissa Lozada - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Laura Raynor-Williams - LEGALLY BLONDE - Piedmont Players 3%

Diatricia Willis - THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 3%

Melanie York - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Nick Culp - RAGTIME - Piedmont Players 3%

Grace Baker - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Kristina Blake - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Dilworth Players 2%

Carol Weiner - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 2%

Nick Culp - LEGALLY BLONDE - Piedmont Players 2%

Connor Jones - FOOTLOOSE - Spotlight Community Theatre 2%

Cayman Powell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Marcos Martinez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kaylee Phillips - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse 12%

Lauren Parker - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little Theater of Gastonia 11%

Caleb Smith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 11%

Kate Douge - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 10%

Jina Barragan - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Theatre Charlotte 9%

Shay Yara - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Beth Bentley - HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 7%

Charlie Grass - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Marvin King - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Nathan Morris - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Lincoln Shinsel - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Nancy Lemke - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Johnathan McKnight - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Tommy Prudenti - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Amy Pearre Dunn - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Lillie Oden - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Valerie Thames - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Joe Clark - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Green Room Community Theatre 2%

Michelle Strom - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 1%

Raegan Kirkpatrick - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 1%

Michael Harris - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Nasha Shandri - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 0%

Naren Weiss - YOGA PLAY - PlayMakers Rep 0%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 23%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 17%

ANNIE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 16%

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 11%

PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 11%

THE SUESSIFICATION OF ROMEO & JULIET - Lee Street Theatre 8%

MALTILDA JR - Spotlight Theatre 7%

THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 5%

FROZEN JR - High Point Community Theatre 2%

Favorite Local Theatre

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 26%

Theatre Charlotte 17%

Legacy Theater and Music Company 16%

Lee Street Theatre 12%

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 12%

Spotlight Community Theatre 8%

Proxymoron Productions 5%

Dilworth Players 4%

PlayMakers Rep 1%