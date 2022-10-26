Feature: MTA GALA at Le Meridien Hotel

2022 MTA GALA

"Oh, What A Night!"

"Oh, What A Night!"I woke up singing these words in the tune sung by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. It was the song that reminded me of the INCREDIBLE night I had experienced on October 23rd, at the MTA Gala, sponsored by the Metrolina Theatre Association (MTA). MTA is a nonprofit organization that supports all levels of theatre in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg and the surrounding area, including high school and college departments, community theatre organizations, professional theatres and independent production companies.

Due to the pandemic, it has been three years since the last MTA gala. That explains the positive energy and jubilance that filled the room as the attendees conversed and mingled. A glamourous/handsome group of theater professionals and their families, adorned in tuxedos and shimmery gowns, illuminated the ballroom of the upscale Le Meridien hotel, in Uptown Charlotte, NC, to celebrate the "crème de la crop", the best of the best in community theater. The pre-award ceremony events included photos on the red carpet, a time to mingle during the cocktail hour, followed by a scrumptious dinner in the decorative ballroom. Hank West, the former president of MTA, who also served as chairperson of the Adjudicators, opened the ceremony with a hearty welcome laced with humor, which we can always depend on Hank to provide. He was joined by the current president of MTA, Brandon Barber, who also said a few words of welcome. The masters of ceremony for the evening were Brian LaFontaine and Iesha Nyree.

The awards were presented by key industry personnel who brought their "A" game with each category. Performances were strategically placed between the categories to render musical melodies to keep the atmosphere on a high note. The performances featured songs from local entertainers/theater companies that included selections from Grease, From Next To Normal, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ain't Misbehavin, Little Shop of Horrors, and Legally Blonde. There was also a beautiful video presentation In Memoriam of those professionals that we loved and loss in the past three years. We send condolences to their families.

And now here is the good part. The winners in each categories (Musical and Non-Musical):

IN THE MUSICAL CATEGORY:



OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION MUSICAL:

**Grease - Showtime Theatre**





OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR-MALE - MUSICAL:

**Keith Logan (Ken) - Ain't Misbehavin' - Green Room Community Theatre**





OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR-FEMALE - MUSICAL:

**Jenni Canterbury (Elle Woods) - Legally Blonde - Davidson Community Players**



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR-MALE - MUSICAL:

**Matthew Donahue (Orin Scrivello and others) - Little Shop of Horrors - Lee Street Theatre**

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR-FEMALE - MUSICAL:

**Nekeisha Lindsey (Oda) - Ghost - Ansonia Theatre**





OUTSTANDING DIRECTION - MUSICAL:

**Tom Hollis - Legally Blonde - Davidson Community Players**





OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN - MUSICAL:

**Kelley Mitchell - The Secret Garden - Theatre Statesville**



OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN - MUSICAL:

**Caity Gordon - The Secret Garden - Theatre Statesville**





OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN - MUSICAL:

**Gabriel Beech - Ain't Misbehavin' - Green Room Community Theatre**





OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN - MUSICAL:

**Sarah Velcovich - Grease - Showtime Theatre**





OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTION/CONDUCTING:

**Sarah Rogers - The Secret Garden - Theatre Statesville**





OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY:

**Jacob Fincannon & Jana Sales - Ain't Misbehavin' - Green Room Community Theatre**







IN THE NON MUSICAL CATEGORY:





OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION - NON MUSICAL;

**Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Brand New Sheriff**





OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR-MALE - NON MUSICAL:

**Jonavan Adams (Levee) - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Brand New Sheriff**





OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR-FEMALE - NON MUSICAL:

**Lauren McDowell (Catherine) - Proof - Fort Mill Community Playhouse**





OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR-MALE - NON MUSICAL:

**Graham Williams (Slow Drag) - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Brand New Sheriff**





OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR-FEMALE - NON MUSICAL:

**Toi A Reynolds-Johnson (Dussie Mae) - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Brand New Sheriff**





OUTSTANDING DIRECTION - NON MUSICAL:

**Dr. Corlis Hayes - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Brand New Sheriff**



OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN - NON MUSICAL *TIE:

**David Carmichael and Rod Oden - And Then There Were None - Lee Street Theatre**

**James Duke - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Brand New Sheriff**





OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN - NON MUSICAL:

**Davita Galloway - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Brand New Sheriff**





OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN - NON MUSICAL:

**Caleb S. Garner - And Then There Were None - Lee Street Theatre**





OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN - NON MUSICAL:

**Rod Oden - And Then There Were None - Lee Street Theatre**





MTA EXCEPTIONAL AWARDS:





William E. Rackley Award:

**Rod Oden**





EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR *TIE*:

**Charlie Grass**

**Nathan Jenkins**





THEATRE PERSON OF THE YEAR:

**Rory D. Sheriff**





THEATRE COMPANY OF THE YEAR:

**The Green Room Community Theatre**





SPECIAL LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

Pat Heiss





SPECIAL LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

Ruth Sloane

5-Stars kudos goes to The MTA Board of Directors, The Gala Planning Committee, and the Adjudicators for giving us a magical night to remember. Congratulations to all of the nominees and the winners. I am truly proud to be an active member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg (and surrounding areas) theater community and thank you all for giving us quality, Broadway-style productions that we can celebrate and be proud.

Dr. Corlis Hayes,

Winner Of Outstanding Direction

In A Non-Musical

Rory D. Sheriff,

Winner Of

"Theatre Person Of The Year"

**For More Information On The Metrolina Theatre Association, visit their website: http://metrolinatheatreassociation.net/