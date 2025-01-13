FINDING NEMO JR. to be Presented at Davidson Community Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Finding Nemo, Jr will be presented Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Cain Center for the Arts.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Finding Nemo, Jr. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure. Tickets: $15-$30

