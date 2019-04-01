DEAR EVAN HANSEN Breaks Belk Theater Box Office Record

Blumenthal Performing Arts announced today that the First National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen broke the box office record for the highest-grossing week of an eight-performance engagement at Belk Theater. The production grossed $1,595,600 during the show's March 19-24, 2019 engagement.

This was a remarkable week for theater fans in Charlotte. The show moves people in ways that makes the experience of seeing it a memory that lasts a long time, said Tom Gabbard, Blumenthal President and CEO. We're grateful for our dedicated PNC Broadway Lights season ticket holders who got first access to tickets and wish we had more seats available during this run for all Charlotte fans. We hope to bring DEAR EVAN HANSEN back soon for a return engagement.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy , Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Declared one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony Awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The Broadway production recently celebrated its two-year anniversary with a special donation to the Smithsonian, where the show's iconic blue polo and arm cast will now be part of the permanent collection at the National Museum of American History in Washington D.C.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. A Deluxe Album of the Grammy-winning cast recording, with six bonus tracks including Waving Through a Window performed by pop star Katy Perry, was released digitally by Atlantic Records on November 2, 2018 and the album went Gold in March 2019.

A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

In addition to the touring production and the record-breaking Broadway production, Dear Evan Hansen launched its first international production in Canada, in March 2019 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, and will launch a production in London at the Noe l Coward Theatre later in 2019.

Dear Evan Hansen features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano. Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn and Danny Sharron are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. 101 Productions, Ltd. is the General Manager.





