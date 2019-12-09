Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Managing Director Announces Retirement

Managing director Linda Reynolds has informed The Children's Theatre of Charlotte's board of directors that she will be retiring on August 31, 2020.



Reynolds joined Children's Theatre of Charlotte in 2003 with a long and successful history of development and leadership work with First Union National Bank (now Wells Fargo) and United Way of Central Carolinas. She initially served as the director of advancement and in 2011 was named Professional Fundraiser of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She served as acting executive director during previous transition periods. In 2017, the company shifted to a dual leadership model. Reynolds has served as managing director alongside artistic director Adam Burke, both jointly reporting to the board of directors.



"I'm incredibly happy for Linda as she prepares to transition into retirement,'' said Burke. "However, her inviting presence, her visionary leadership, and her open heart will be greatly missed by all. It has been an honor and privilege to work and dream alongside such a warm and caring person."



The board of directors will form a search committee with the goal of finding a replacement for Reynolds by mid-2020.



"Linda is part of the fabric of this great organization," said Tim Rogers, Board Chair for Children's Theatre of Charlotte. She puts all her energy towards the mission and purpose of the theatre, and we owe much of the success of the theatre to her. The board wishes her all the best in her well-deserved retirement."



Children's Theatre of Charlotte is a national leader among theatres for young audiences, serving nearly 300,000 young people and families annually with professional productions and innovative education initiatives. To learn more, visit ctcharlotte.org or call 704-973-2828.





