BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL is Coming to Flat Rock Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Flat Rock Playhouse will present Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, set to take the Leiman Mainstage June 6 - July 5. This extraordinary musical tells the incredible true story of Carole King, whose journey from a young songwriter to an iconic star will captivate audiences of all ages.

Featuring some of her most beloved songs, including "You've Got a Friend," "I Feel the Earth Move," and "Natural Woman,” Beautiful offers a nostalgic journey through the music of the 1960s and 1970s, highlighting King's pioneering spirit and the challenges she overcame to achieve her dreams.

Long time Vagabond, Amy E. Jones will direct the project. “I'm thrilled to return to ‘The Rock' to bring Beautiful to life on the Playhouse stage. As a director, it's a rare joy to tell Carole King's very personal and inspiring story while simultaneously staging these pure, joyous performance moments from legendary groups like The Shirelles and The Drifters. This production is a unique blend of heartfelt narrative and pure performance magic, promising an entertaining and inspiring night at the theatre.”

Fresh off of her success as assistant choreographer for CATS, beloved Vagabond Maddie Franke will team up with Amy to choreograph Beautiful, with an assist from associate choreographer, allstar Alfred Jackson (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Music of Motown). The musical features a talented cast of performers, led by Broadway's Rachel Prather as Carole King, whose powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence are sure to leave audiences mesmerized.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at Flatrockplayhouse.org or at the Don't miss your chance to witness this uplifting and heartfelt musical that celebrates the power of music and the strength of the human spirit.

Comments