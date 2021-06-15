Anne Marie Forbes Appointed Vice President Of Development

The Charlotte Symphony will welcome Anne Marie Forbes as Vice President of Development beginning July 6, 2021. As the CSO's Vice President of Development, Forbes will be responsible for all fundraising and development activities and for helping to forge new relationships to build the CSO's visibility, impact, and financial resources.

Forbes joins the Charlotte Symphony from the Humane Society of Union County where she served as the first Executive Director. While there, Forbes ensured a strong infrastructure and development plan, enhanced and ensured consistent communication with stakeholders and friends, and professionalized the agency's branding and marketing. Prior to that, Forbes held the position of Chief Field Officer for Autism Speaks where she led the effort to transform the work force, engage community members and key stakeholders, and enhance understanding and acceptance of autism, leading to increased revenue to fund vitals programs, including research. Forbes also served as the chapter president of the National MS Society Mid-Atlantic Chapter, based in Charlotte, and senior director of chapter relations for the Alzheimer's Association.

"We're delighted to welcome Anne Marie to the Charlotte Symphony," says David Fisk, President and CEO of the Charlotte Symphony. "As a musician and regular CSO attendee, Anne Marie brings extraordinary passion along with her high-level skillset and proven track-record of success. I could not be more optimistic about the innovative and dedicated leadership team we have in place - alongside the rest of our talented staff - to shape the Charlotte Symphony's future."

"The opportunity to have vocation and avocation align is a rare gift and one I am extremely excited about," said Forbes. "I look forward to working with the exceptional team of staff and volunteers to raise the funds needed to expand the work of our world-class musicians."

With over 30 years of experience, Forbes believes in the unique and critical role non-profit organizations play in enriching and enhancing lives. She has created events and initiatives, engaged hundreds of volunteers and key stakeholders in important missions, and raised millions of dollars to change and improve lives. In addition to her professional successes, Forbes is a classically trained singer who has performed with the Colorado Symphony Chorus, Carolina Voices and Oratorio Singers (now Charlotte Symphony Chorus/Charlotte Master Chorale).