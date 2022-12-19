12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings - 12/19/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Chisholm - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse 24%

Monise van Ginkel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 16%

Claire Depaoli - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 11%

Bradley Moore - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 10%

David Loudermilk - LEGALLY BLONDE - Piedmont Players 10%

Danielle Comeau - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

Angela Mills - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Theatre 7%

Melissa McDaniel Grisham - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 4%

Lisa Blanton - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Matilyn Hull - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Creamer - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryan Rife - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 14%

Debbie Scheu - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 13%

Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 12%

Hannah Snyder - RAINBOW FISH: THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 11%

Ashley Cecil Ward - RAGTIME - Piedmont Players Theatre 11%

Ramsey Lyric - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Charlotte’s Off Broadway 11%

Caity Gordon - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Statesville 8%

Jacquelyn Whiteside - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 6%

Meredith Walker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Dilworth Players 5%

Davita Galloway - A HOUSE IS NOT A HOME - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Janice Guazzo, Kathleen Henby - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Samantha Jemmott - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Janice Guazzo, Kathleen Henby - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lauren Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 17%

Paula Baldwin - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 15%

Jessica Strzepek - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 13%

Sharon Sigler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville 10%

Bradley Moore - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 8%

Corey D. Mitchell - ANNIE - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 7%

Sarah Baumgardner - RAINBOW FISH - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 6%

Angela Gordon Mills - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Theatre 6%

Bradley Moore - RAGTIME - Piedmont Players Theatre 5%

Kristin Graf Sakamoto - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Vickie Evans - THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 3%

Victoria Lamberth - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Heather Denton - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Bradley Moore - TITLE OF SHOW - Piedmont Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 20%

Jessica Strzepek - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 15%

Rahsheem Shabazz - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 9%

Ron Chisholm - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse 9%

Danielle Melendez - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 9%

Allison Modafferi Brewster - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Theatre Charlotte 6%

Kacy Connon - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 6%

Kris Lineberger - HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 5%

Beth Bristol - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Corlis Hayes - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Angela Gordon Mills - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Spotlight Theatre 3%

Corey Mitchell - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Sarah Provencal - OPEN - Three Bone atheatre 2%

Robin Tynes-Miller - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Cayman Powell - 30 REASONS NOT TO BE IN A PLAY - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Dr. Corlis Hayes - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 13%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 13%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 10%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 8%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little theatre of Gastonia 5%

RAGTIME - Piedmont Players 5%

PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 4%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Piedmont Players 4%

GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actors Theatre of Charlotte 4%

TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 3%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - High Point Community Theatre 3%

RAINBOW FISH THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre Charlotte 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Dilworth Players 2%

SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Dilworth Players 1%

YOGA PLAY - PlayMakers Rep 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 21%

Jeffrey Childs - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 18%

Jennifer O’Kelly - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 12%

Bill West-Davis - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 12%

Alexandra Corbett - RENT - Davidson Community Theatre 8%

Latrice Negron - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - High Point Community Theatre 7%

Kacy Connon - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 6%

Gordon W. Olson - ANNIE - Children’s Theatre if Charlotte 5%

Tate Albert - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Jennifer O'Kelley - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Tate Albert - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

J. P. Woodey - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre Charlotte 1%

Bobby Foster - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

Gordon Olson - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Sisk - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 27%

Ellen Robison - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 21%

Grace Nelson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater And Music Company 14%

Laurie Klaus - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville 10%

Laurie Klaus - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 9%

John Stafford - RAGTIME - Piedmont Players Theatre 6%

Kristin Graf Sakamoto - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Theatre Charlotte 6%

Jenny Carroll - TITLE OF SHOW - Piedmont Players 3%

Laura Williams - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Chuck Taft - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%



Best Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 17%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 16%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 12%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville 8%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 7%

ANNIE - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 6%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 5%

RAGTIME - Piedmont Players Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Piedmont Players 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Dilworth Players 2%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Theatre Charlotte 2%

TITLE OF SHOW - Piedmont Players 1%

ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre Charlotte 1%

SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Dilworth Players 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse 37%

GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actors Theatre of Charlotte 31%

TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 13%

THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 12%

THE SPARROW AND THE WHIPPOORWILL - The Magnetic Theatre 7%



Best Performer In A Musical

Iris DeWitt - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews playhouse 11%

AJ White - KINKY BOOTS - Queen City Concerts 7%

Amy McKay - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville 7%

Alyssa White - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Caroline Monroe - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 5%

Chris Magee - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 5%

Jake Ensey - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 5%

Grace Nelson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Joey Moray - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 4%

Patrick Stepp - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Chris Smeltzer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Myles Arnold - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 3%

Molly Neal - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Ashley West-Davis - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 3%

Griffin Digsby - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Luke Pyle - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Neifert Enrique - ANNIE - Childrens Theatre of Charlotte 3%

Paul Reeves Leopard - RAGTIME (TATEH) - Piedmont Players Theatre 2%

Rhema Cunningham - THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 2%

Wendy Weant - RAGTIME - Piedmont Players 2%

Noemi Rabinowitz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Trevor May - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 2%

Neifert Enrique - GUYS AND DOLLS - Charlotte Piedmont Community College 2%

Nick Southwick - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Dilworth Players 1%

Alex Joles - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Iris DeWitt - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actors Theatre of Charlotte 11%

Johnathon Stribling - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 10%

Lina Zierler - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 8%

Sophie Newman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 7%

Merritt Huss - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Hank West - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Charlotte 6%

Ashley Brayton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Hannah White - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 6%

Laverne Woods - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Dottie Kramer - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

Brian Rassler - HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 4%

Becca Worthington - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Theatre Charlotte 4%

Dan Groban - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Jessica Jax - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 2%

Victoria Lamberth - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Caleb Warren - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Green Room Community Theatre 2%

Mishunda Mathis - A HOUSE IS NOT A HOME - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Nasha Shandri - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Robert Rankin - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Lily Ann Oden - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Jonathan Forrester - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 1%

Catherine Morales - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Green Room Community theatre 1%

Mitzi Corrigan - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Michael Harris - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 0%



Best Play

JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 19%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 14%

PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 11%

GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte 10%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse 8%

LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Theatre Charlotte 7%

HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 7%

PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 6%

30 REASONS NOT TO BE IN A PLAY - Spotlight Theatre 6%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Green Room Community Theatre 4%

RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

TONI STONE BY LYDIA DIAMOND - Three Bone Theatre 3%

DOT - Three Bone Theatre 2%

YOGA PLAY - PlayMakers Rep 1%

THE CHILDREN - Threebone Theatre 1%

THE CHILDREN BY LUCY KIRKWOOD - Three Bone Theatre 1%

OPEN BY CRYSTAL SKILLMAN - Three Bone Theatre 0%



Best Production of an Opera

AIDA - Opera Carolina 70%

THE FALLING AND THE RISING - Opera Carolina 30%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Martin Wolff - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 15%

Bradley Moore & Jennifer O’Kelly - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 14%

Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 13%

Lauren Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 12%

Kelley Mitchell - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Statesville 10%

Robin Vest - ANNIE - Children’s Theatre if Charlotte 10%

Martin Wolff - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 7%

Martin Wolff - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 7%

Paul Swanson - THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 5%

Jennifer O'Kelley - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Don Schwartz - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Don Schwartz - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Evan Kinsley - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 28%

Ethan Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 27%

Rod Oden - HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 11%

Jason Romney - ANNIE - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 8%

Tate Albert - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Chip Decker - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 5%

Christy Lancaster - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 5%

Kenyatt Godbolt - A HOUSE IS NOT A HOME - Matthews Playhouse 4%

Tate Albert - RED, WHITE AND TUNA - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Mark Schlorff - SISTER AMNESIA'S COUNTRY WESTERN NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kaylyn Hall - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville 12%

Chris Magee - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

Neifert Enrique - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 7%

Becky Kirby - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse 6%

Johnathon Stribling - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 5%

Caleb Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Daryl Salinas - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Synthia Kearney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Ryan Dunn - KINKY BOOTS - Queen City Concerts 4%

Keenan McGrath - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse 4%

Leslie Roberts - RAGTIME (SARAH) - Piedmont Players Theatre 4%

Jake Nicks - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Bailey Daughterty - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players 4%

Melissa Lozada - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 4%

Laura Raynor-Williams - LEGALLY BLONDE - Piedmont Players 3%

Diatricia Willis - THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse 3%

Melanie York - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Carol Weiner - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts 3%

Nick Culp - RAGTIME - Piedmont Players 3%

Kristina Blake - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Dilworth Players 3%

Grace Baker - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Theatre 2%

Nick Culp - LEGALLY BLONDE - Piedmont Players 2%

Connor Jones - FOOTLOOSE - Spotlight Community Theatre 2%

Cayman Powell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Theatre 1%

Marcos Martinez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Spotlight Community Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kaylee Phillips - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse 12%

Caleb Smith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 11%

Lauren Parker - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little Theater of Gastonia 11%

Jina Barragan - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Theatre Charlotte 10%

Kate Douge - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 9%

Shay Yara - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Beth Bentley - HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre 7%

Marvin King - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Charlie Grass - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Nathan Morris - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 3%

Nancy Lemke - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Tommy Prudenti - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Lincoln Shinsel - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Amy Pearre Dunn - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Johnathan McKnight - TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Lillie Oden - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Valerie Thames - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Michelle Strom - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 1%

Joe Clark - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Green Room Community Theatre 1%

Raegan Kirkpatrick - PUFFS - Proxymoron Productions 1%

Michael Harris - THE CHILDREN - Three Bone Theatre 0%

Nasha Shandri - DOT - Three Bone Theatre 0%

Naren Weiss - YOGA PLAY - PlayMakers Rep 0%

