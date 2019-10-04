Win 2 Tickets To HADESTOWN Plus A Backstage Tour With Tony-Nominee, Amber Gray

Bid to win the chance for you and a guest to enjoy a performance of Hadestown, winner of 8 Tony Awards, including 2019 Best Musical, then meet Tony-nominated actress Amber Gray, who plays Persephone, after the show!

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. This acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Oct 01, 2019 to Jul 31, 2020

Additional Lot

Details

Participant must be at least 3 years or older.

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: 2hrs, 30min.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: 15 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Winner must provide 3 date options 1 month in advance.

Seat location: House seats in the orchestra.

Lot #1895103





