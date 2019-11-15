Bid Now to Meet Tony Award Nominee, Amber Gray, With 2 Tickets to HADESTOWN on Broadway
Amber Gray stars in Hadestown, winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical! You and a guest will receive 2 premium seats to this mystical retelling of the classic story of Orpheus and Eurydice, and then after the show meet Amber Gray, who received a Tony nomination for her performance as the Goddess Persephone.
Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Anaïs Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Rachel Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
Dates
- Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
Jan 01, 2020 to Feb 27, 2020
- Experience blackout dates: Not valid for Friday-Sunday performances.
Additional Lot
Details
- Participant must be at least 8.
- Valid for 2 people.
- Duration: Approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.
- Meet and greet will be in a public setting.
- Length of meet and greet: 15 minutes.
- The winner may take a photo.
- The winner can take something small to be signed.
- Must be booked at least 7 days in advance.
Lot #1906902