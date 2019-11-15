Bid Now to Meet Tony Award Nominee, Amber Gray, With 2 Tickets to HADESTOWN on Broadway

Article Pixel Nov. 15, 2019  
Bid Now to Meet Tony Award Nominee, Amber Gray, With 2 Tickets to HADESTOWN on Broadway

Amber Gray stars in Hadestown, winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical! You and a guest will receive 2 premium seats to this mystical retelling of the classic story of Orpheus and Eurydice, and then after the show meet Amber Gray, who received a Tony nomination for her performance as the Goddess Persephone.

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Anaïs Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Rachel Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Click here to bid!

Dates

  • Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
    Jan 01, 2020 to Feb 27, 2020
  • Experience blackout dates: Not valid for Friday-Sunday performances.

Additional Lot
Details

  • Participant must be at least 8.
  • Valid for 2 people.
  • Duration: Approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.
  • Meet and greet will be in a public setting.
  • Length of meet and greet: 15 minutes.
  • The winner may take a photo.
  • The winner can take something small to be signed.
  • Must be booked at least 7 days in advance.

Lot #1906902



Related Articles View More Charity Corner Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: First Look at Footage From FUNNY GIRL in Paris, Starring Christina Bianco
  • Exclusive: More Photos Of Christina Bianco in FUNNY GIRL in Paris
  • Photo Flash: First Look At Christina Bianco in FUNNY GIRL in Paris
  • Final Week To Submit Nominations For The 2019 BroadwayWorld France Awards, Presented by TodayTix!