Bid Now to Meet Tony Award Nominee, Amber Gray, With 2 Tickets to HADESTOWN on Broadway

Amber Gray stars in Hadestown, winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical! You and a guest will receive 2 premium seats to this mystical retelling of the classic story of Orpheus and Eurydice, and then after the show meet Amber Gray, who received a Tony nomination for her performance as the Goddess Persephone.

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Anaïs Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Rachel Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Click here to bid!

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Jan 01, 2020 to Feb 27, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 to Feb 27, 2020 Experience blackout dates: Not valid for Friday-Sunday performances.

Additional Lot

Details

Participant must be at least 8.

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: Approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Meet and greet will be in a public setting.

Length of meet and greet: 15 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Must be booked at least 7 days in advance.

Lot #1906902





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You