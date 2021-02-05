Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

York's Belmont Theatre Debuts Comedy On Valentine's Day

Available February 14 - March 14.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Break out the wine and join the party by watching the debut of "Aged to Perfection," a short comedy written by The Belmont Theatre's Artistic Director, Rene Staub.
Simply go to www.thebelmont.org February 14 - March 14 and click on the video to view. The play is free to view, but the theater encourages you to click the DONATE NOW button on their website to help them open their doors safely in the coming months.

The play will look like you are joining a zoom call for a group of Senior Citizens and their activities director, Julie, from the Sunshine Adult Recreation Center. It is just after the holidays and they have not seen each other since March, 2020. Julie has online activities planned to toast to a better 2021...until someone plans a wine drinking game, unbeknownst to Julie, leading to an online party no one was expecting! Add some hard of hearing innuendos and frisky, senior humor, and we have the final ingredients to create a comedy that will make us forget all about 2020... at least for a little while!

The cast includes Jessica Oakhem as Julie, the Activities Director, Jacklyn Keagy as Gloria, Mackenzie Miller as Gloria's granddaughter, Christine & Greg Koslosky as Martha & Ernie, Claudia Shanaman as Charlotte, Jim Clark as Bill, Joel Persing as Frank, Ethan Beckman as Frank's Grandson, Sheryl Rade as Rhoda, and Lindy Keefe as Rhoda's niece. The play is directed by René Staub.

The pandemic has caused theaters to think of other ways to present the performing arts with their doors currently closed. The Belmont Theatre has already presented two virtual concerts and two plays since the theatre has been closed. "This particular play has it's challenges using Zoom as the stage," said René Staub, the playwright and director of the play. "Sound delays, various computer systems and lighting make producing an online show more difficult than having everyone perform in one location, " he added. "It is worth it to see the cast coming together to perform their craft again. Like the play, these friends are having a reunion after not seeing each other for a while. Our volunteers are hurting right now because their second "home" is closed due to the pandemic," Staub concluded.

The theatre staff is looking forward to safely opening the theatre doors again in the coming months. Donations are encouraged to help the theatre as they prepare to re-open. Donations can be made on their website at www.thebelmont.org or by mailing a check to The Belmont Theatre located at 27 South Belmont Street, York, PA 17403.


