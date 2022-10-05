XANADU Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, will present their student production of the musical Xanadu October 6-17, 2022 with performances live on stage at 7pm Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as 2pm on Sundays.

"The cast of 27 local youth in 1st-12th Grade will sing and dance to memorable tunes from Electric Light Orchestra ELO", says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr, "such as Evil Woman, Strange Magic, All Over The World, and many more in this musical based on the 1980's film that starred the late Olivia Newton-John."

Written by Douglas Carter Beane, Jeff Lynne, and John Farrar, Xanadu is inspired by the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical and the Universal Pictures' cult classic film screenplay written by Richard Danus and Marc Rubel that starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly. Xanadu. is a moving, electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep audiences in stitches while the original, legendary chart-topping tunes lift them out of their seats. Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mt. Olympus to Venice Beach, California, on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first Roller Disco. (Hey, it's 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds with Greek Goddesses, Mythological Creatures, and more. This musical comedy is fun for the whole family.

The cast includes Hunter Minck from East Berlin, Max Carlson, Kai Dittrich, Greyson Grimmer, Emma Kirk, Maria Kirk, Giada Langville, Emma Luque Valmisa, Ilana Miller, Caden Miller, Stella Patrono, Eleanor Patrono, Helena Patrono, Hadley Petruzzelli, Savannah Schneider, Audrey Trax, Tessa Trax, Avery Walker, Dexter Walker, Grayson Wallace, and Rebecca Williams from Gettysburg, Lanelle Porter from Hanover, Deanna Gibbs, Ava Hooper, and Thea Mathers from Littlestown. The production is under the direction of Chad-Alan Carr from Gettysburg, with vocal music direction by Carrie Conklin from New Oxford, and choreography by Kaitlin Ball from Gettysburg.

Discounted rate tickets can be purchased on the theatre's website for $15 and tickets at the door can be purchased for $20 if any seats are left in the intimate 80 seat theatre. Audiences are encouraged to order tickets in advance and arrive early to find downtown parking and enjoy refreshments and raffles that the theatre will be selling as grassroots fundraisers before each performance. The Race Horse Alley Parking Garage is one block from the theatre just off of N. Stratton Street for paid parking is available 24 hours, but there are many street meters close to GCT along York, Stratton and Middle Streets which stop at 8pm. Remaining performances of 2022 at GCT include Improv Comedy Show 7pm November 5 featuring cash bar, Honk! the Ugly Duckling musical (The Penguin Project production featuring youth actors with special needs) will perform November 11-20, and the GCT traditional Home For The Holidays Cabaret will be held 7pm November 26 featuring cash bar and many favorite Christmas tunes. More information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org or by calling 717-334-2692.