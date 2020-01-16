Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Zander Gawn - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Actor in a Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Actor Under 18

Noah Woods - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Actress in a Musical

Monica Ramirez - EVITA - Fulton Theatre

Best Actress in a Play

Elizabeth Pattey - THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Actress Under 18

Piper Sobon - ANNIE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Choreographer

Marc Robin - EVITA - Fulton Theatre

Best Costume Design

Sutiert Larlarb - FINDING NEVERLAND - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Best Director for a Musical

Marc Robin - EVITA - Fulton Theatre

Best Director for a Play

Wally Calderon - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Servant Stage Company

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical

EVITA - Fulton Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance in a play

THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Sean Deffley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Featured Actor in A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Yolanda London Dwyer - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Andi Jo Hill - THE MOTHERF-ER WITH THE HAT - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Lighting Design

Jeff Cusano - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Musical

EVITA - Fulton Theatre

Best Musical Direction

Ray Fellman - MAMMA MIA! - Fulton Theatre

Best Play

THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Set Design

Adam Koch - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre

Best Sound Design

Shaun Ressler - MY FAIR LADY - Servant Stage Company

