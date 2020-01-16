Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Zander Gawn - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Actor in a Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Actor Under 18
Noah Woods - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Actress in a Musical
Monica Ramirez - EVITA - Fulton Theatre
Best Actress in a Play
Elizabeth Pattey - THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Actress Under 18
Piper Sobon - ANNIE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Best Choreographer
Marc Robin - EVITA - Fulton Theatre
Best Costume Design
Sutiert Larlarb - FINDING NEVERLAND - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Best Director for a Musical
Marc Robin - EVITA - Fulton Theatre
Best Director for a Play
Wally Calderon - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Servant Stage Company
Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
EVITA - Fulton Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance in a play
THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Sean Deffley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Featured Actor in A Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Yolanda London Dwyer - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Andi Jo Hill - THE MOTHERF-ER WITH THE HAT - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Lighting Design
Jeff Cusano - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Musical
EVITA - Fulton Theatre
Best Musical Direction
Ray Fellman - MAMMA MIA! - Fulton Theatre
Best Play
THE HUMANS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center
Best Set Design
Adam Koch - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre
Best Sound Design
Shaun Ressler - MY FAIR LADY - Servant Stage Company
