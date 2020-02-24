WHY I'M SCARED OF DANCE Comes to Venice Island

Manayunk Performing Arts Theatre, at the Venice Island Performing Arts and Recreation Center, has announced that one of Philadelphia's leading comedic voices and theatre performers, Jennifer Childs, will be performing in Manayunk for one-night only on Friday March 20th at 8pm at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20, and $17 for seniors. More information and tickets can be found at www.veniceisland.org.



In her highly acclaimed one-woman show, Why I'm Scared of Dance, Childs offers a one-on-one lesson in jazz, hip-hop, ballet, and why working at the barre is not quite as much fun as working at the bar. Originally produced by 1812 Productions, Philadelphia's All-Comedy Theatre Company, in 2010, Why I'm Scared of Dance is about turning the choreography life gives you into the dance that only you were meant to do.



"I made Why I'm Scared of Dance ten years ago and have been very fortunate to perform it at a variety of venues across the country in that time," says creator and performer, Jennifer Childs. "It's a very personal and vulnerable show and it has been gratifying to hear from audiences how much they not only find it funny but connect to my admissions of fear. We all have things that scare us and it's nice to know that what is personal can also be universal." This is Childs' first time performing at the newly re-branded Manayunk Performing Arts Theatre at Venice Island. She continues, "I'm really excited to now bring it to Venice Island - it's a great venue and I'm always thrilled to share this piece with new audiences."



Why I'm Scared of Dance performs for one-night only on Friday March 20th at 8pm at Venice Island Performing Arts Center - 7 Lock St., along the river between Lock and Cotton Streets in Manayunk. Tickets are $20, and $17 for seniors. More information and tickets can be found at www.veniceisland.org





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You