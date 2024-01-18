VIDEO: Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton

Previews begin Jan 23rd, 2024, at The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA, with opening night set for Jan 26th with a limited run through Feb 11th. 

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Get a first look as the Cast and Orchestra meet for the first time as they rehearse for the American Premiere of It Happened in Key West.

Shereen Pimentel (Bway: West Side Story, Lion King) ) will star as Elena Hoyos, and Travis Kent  (Bway: Disaster!) will play the lovesick scientist Carl Tanzler Von Cosel.

It Happened in Key West is inspired by shocking true events that rocked the tiny island of Key West in the 1930s. After decades of searching for his dream woman, eccentric scientist Carl finally finds Elena, only to lose the young beauty to the fatal disease of tuberculosis. But for Carl, the eternal optimist, death is only the beginning. 

The show is described as Gershwin’s “Crazy For You” meets “Man of La Mancha” meets “Weekend at Bernie's.” Funny, romantic, and deeply moving, this new Original American Musical, which had its World Premiere on London’s West End (Cast Recording), will have you believing in Undying Love! 

It Happened in Key West, with Book, Music and Lyrics by Jill Santoriello (Bway: A Tale of Two Cities), Book and Additional Lyrics by Jason Huza, and Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James, will be directed by Rebecca Martinez  and Choreographed by Brianna Mercado. Orchestrations are by Robert Felstein and Music Direction by Laura Bergquist







