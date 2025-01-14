VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE Comes to the Belmont Theatre This Month

The Belmont Theatre will present VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE, a comedy in the Grumbacher Studio! Get your tickets now to start the new year with laughter to see this Tony Award winning play that will run January 17-19 and 23-26.

Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell their house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

The Director is Craig Copas. The cast includes John Piermatteo as Vanya, Aly Cunningham as Sonia, Tatiana Dalton as Masha, Masen Senft as Spike, Sheryl Rade as Cassandra, and Bee Roll as Nina. The stage manager is Kathy Davis.