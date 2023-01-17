Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Touchstone Theatre Announces Premiere Of GAMERS WE PLAY, A New Show Exploring Nostalgia, Memory, & Connection

New two-person play is an intimate, time-traveling exploration of childhood friendship and how we remember it as grown-ups.

Jan. 17, 2023 Â 

Touchstone Theatre, the region's only ensemble-based theatre, presents Games We Play - a new, two-person show written and performed by company members Emma Ackerman and Chris Egging. With production support from stage manager Alexis Leon and choreographer Ashley Tait Weller, this nostalgic exploration of lifelong friendship runs from February 16 through 26 in Touchstone's home theatre on the South Side of Bethlehem.

How do we remember our childhood best friends? What defines the nostalgia we have with those we know best? Set in a time where bonds were forged in mix CDs and make-believe, this two-person performance by company members Emma Ackerman and Chris Egging follows the journey of two friends as they try - and sometimes fail - to stay connected.

Though they grew up in vastly different parts of the country - Egging in rural Nebraska and Ackerman in suburban Pennsylvania - the Games We Play creators say their shared reference points around growing up in the 1990s and early aughts resonated strongly between them. In fact, say Ackerman and Egging, while the play follows the coming-of-age story of just two people from a specific generation, its themes of friendship, nostalgia, and growing up have universal appeal. "This show is for everyone," Egging says. "I can't wait to see what resonates with different audience members of all ages."

Punctuated by a periodic score of original music written by Egging and Ackerman, the intimate production follows their two characters from carefree childhood to the responsibility-laden adulthood in nonlinear fashion as they retell and relive their shared memories from various points in their lives. "We're sitting with our legs dangling off the edge of a treehouse, then hunched amongst piles of boxes working through an aging parent's finances," says Egging. "Sometimes in the same scene."

"This show asks us to remember our 'inner kid'," says Ackerman. "There's sword fighting, mix tapes, make-believe. But it's really about nostalgia, memory, and the imperfection thereof. We all remember the past differently, and the way we remember things shapes our reality, whether it's true or not."

As her final mainstage production after a 15-year tenure at Touchstone, Games We Play is a bittersweet milestone for Ensemble Member Emma Ackerman, who will be moving out of state

later this year. The production also marks a first; though a company member since 2019, Games We Play is Chris Egging's mainstage premiere as he moves from a designer behind-the-scenes to a performer onstage.

Touchstone's season is supported locally by season sponsor RCN. WDIY and Lehigh Valley with Love provide media sponsorship, and Working Dog Press provides print sponsorship. Touchstone also receives support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Games We Play runs from February 16 through 26, 2022. Shows begin at 8pm Thursday through Saturday, and at 2pm on Sunday. Tickets are $25, with $15 tickets for students/seniors and the option to Pay-What-You-Will at the door on Thursdays. Group rates are available upon request. Tickets are available at 610.867.1689 or online at touchstone.org.




Gettysburg Community Theatres Winter Theatre Arts Classes Begin Photo
Gettysburg Community Theatre's Winter Theatre Arts Classes Begin
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street is now in itâ€™s 15th Season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities with 12 productions a year plus classes, improv, and musical cabarets.Â 
Review: VERDICT at Oyster Mill Playhouse Photo
Review: VERDICT at Oyster Mill Playhouse
This is a moving story of love, choices, and pain. Right and wrong are sometimes not so black and white. Many times people are blind to the effect their choices in life have on others. I highly recommend seeing this classic while showing at Oyster Mill Playhouse this month.
Review: FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS at The Belmont Theatre Photo
Review: FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS at The Belmont Theatre
What did our critic think of FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS at The Belmont Theatre?
The Reduced Shakespeare Company Send Up The History Of Comedy On February 18 Photo
The Reduced Shakespeare Company Send Up The History Of Comedy On February 18
Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater welcomes the nationally-renowned comedy troupe the Reduced Shakespeare Company on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. presenting their raucously funny The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged). The performance is made possible by 2022-2023 Celebrity Season sponsor, The Vesta Fund.

More Hot Stories For You


Gettysburg Community Theatre's Winter Theatre Arts Classes BeginGettysburg Community Theatre's Winter Theatre Arts Classes Begin
January 17, 2023

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street is now in itâ€™s 15th Season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities with 12 productions a year plus classes, improv, and musical cabarets.Â 
Fulton Theatre Presents DOUBT: A PARABLE By John Patrick ShanleyFulton Theatre Presents DOUBT: A PARABLE By John Patrick Shanley
January 17, 2023

Award-winning actor Monica Horan joins Broadway veteran Matthew Hydzik to lead Fulton Theatre's upcoming production of Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley. Doubt, the second production of this season's Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, begins previews February 7 and 8 with an official opening February 9, 2023.
The Reduced Shakespeare Company Send Up The History Of Comedy On February 18The Reduced Shakespeare Company Send Up The History Of Comedy On February 18
January 12, 2023

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater welcomes the nationally-renowned comedy troupe the Reduced Shakespeare Company on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m. presenting their raucously funny The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged). The performance is made possible by 2022-2023 Celebrity Season sponsor, The Vesta Fund.
Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Present VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES IISankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Present VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES II
January 12, 2023

Gamut Theatre presents its Winter Partnership Production with Sankofa African American Theatre Company: Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward. The original production is a showcase of Dauphin County's Black History Celebration and sponsored by Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor, George P. Hartwick, III and Capital Blue Cross.
Players Club of Swarthmore Presents MOTHER OF THE MAIDPlayers Club of Swarthmore Presents MOTHER OF THE MAID
January 10, 2023

Opening January 27 on Second Stage at the Players Club of Swarthmore is Mother of the Maid by Jane Anderson. What should a mother do if her daughter says Saint Catherine is calling her to lead the French army against England?Â  And if her priest certifies the girl's visions as authentic?Â 
share