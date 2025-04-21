TobyMac And MercyMe To Perform At GIANT Center In Hershey This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Powerhouse Christian music artists TobyMac, MercyMe and Matthew West will join forces for a tour this fall. The run will visit eight cities in the U.S., including Hershey, Pa., with a stop at GIANT Center on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The 2025 tour will bring together the best of Christian music, blending TobyMac's high-energy performances, MercyMe's heartfelt worship anthems, and Matthew West's inspirational storytelling. Fans can expect to hear hit songs like TobyMac's “Made to Love,” MercyMe's “I Can Only Imagine” and Matthew West's “Hello My Name Is,” alongside new music that continues to touch lives.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TPRLive.co/Tours.

