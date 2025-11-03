The Wiggles To Perform At Hershey Theatre in August 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Popular children's music group, The Wiggles, will present their return to the U.S. and Canada in 2026 with the “Tree of Wisdom Spectacular Tour,” including a performance at Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m.

The Tree of Wisdom, brought to life by Dominic Field, has become the unexpected breakout star of The Wiggles concerts.

On this tour, The Tree of Wisdom and the beloved group will perform iconic hits like “Hot Potato” and ‘“Fruit Salad Yummy Yummy,” as well as songs from their new album, including “‘Rattlin' Bog” and “Bush Doof!,” ensuring fun for the whole family – from those who grew up with the classics, to the new generation of Wiggles fans.