The State Theatre Center for the Arts Announces 2021 Shows and More

The State Theatre Center for the Arts, Easton, PA, has announced part of the 94th Season with new shows running January - June, 2021. Tickets for the new season will go on sale to State Theatre Members on Tuesday August 4, to the public on Wednesday, August 12th. Tickets and Memberships will be available through www.statetheatre.org only. The Box Office will remain closed to in person sales.

"We look forward to presenting a season of shows beginning in January 2020," says Shelley Brown, President & CEO of the State Theatre. "We will begin with general admission shows as we ease back into our beautiful building, and also decide closer to show times what the show lengths will be and whether there will be intermissions. We are preparing diligently to welcome audiences back to enjoy fabulous entertainment together again."

New shows include Broadway hits with Fiddler on the Roof, the 25th Anniversary of RENT, Jersey Boys, Hairspray and family fun with Riverdance and B-Underwater Bubble Show.

Music highlights include Early Elton Trio, Big Eyed Fish: Dave Matthews Band Tribute, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, The Fab Faux, Trifecta of Folk Greats: Kingston Trio, Brothers Four and Limelighters, Englebert Humperdinck, Motones & Jerseys: In Concert, One Night of Queen, 23rd Annual Birthday Bash and Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band.

Tickets for the new season will go on sale to State Theatre Members Thursday, August 4 at 10 AM. Tickets will go on sale to the Public August 12 at 10 AM. Limit 10 tickets per Member per performance during Members Only sales. Membership to the Non-Profit State Theatre starts at $75. Tickets and Memberships will be available through statetheatre.org only. The Box Office will remain closed to in person sales. For ticketing isuues, please call 610-252-3132 for assistance. City of Easton Admissions Tax, Theatre Restoration Fee and service fees apply.

The 2021 FREDDY Awards is scheduled for Thursday, May 27, 7 PM.

State Theatre Acting Camp 2021 will be July 12-23, 2021 with the recital on the 24th.

Outside Promoter: Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club presents

A Night with VIC DIBITETTO ON SALE NOW!

Saturday, January 9 8 PM

Come spend the night with one of the most sought after comedians in the country! Vic currently stars in the nationally touring The Three Tenors (who can't sing), was featured in Mall Cop 2, is headlining sold out theatres from Miami to Boston and New York to Las Vegas and has been viewed over 500 million times on the internet! VIP ticket holders will be able to Meet & Greet Vic after the show!! Come see what everyone is talking about...come see The Italian Hurricane!! $59(VIP M&G)/$44/$39 16+ Audience

EARLY ELTON TRIO: 50TH ANNIVERSARY TRIPLE PLAY

Tumbleweed Connection, 11-17-70 and Madman Across the River

Friday, January 29 8 PM

A Rock n' Roll archaeological dig is underway, as Early Elton Trio pays tribute to Elton by performing the albums Tumbleweed Connection, Madman Across The Water and the live concert 11 - 17 - 70 in their entireties. Early Elton Trio features Jeff Kazee of Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes (piano, vocals), Rich Pagano of The Fab Faux (drums and vocals) and John Conte of Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes (bass and vocals). Jeff, John and Rich have painstakingly sourced video, bootleg recordings and even Elton's own home demos in shaping their collective vision of Elton's Trio Period-blurring the line between replication and innovation-while still capturing and utilizing the spirit, mood and Rock & Roll energy from those early tours. Early Elton Trio is dedicated to continuing the spirit of this period-arguably, his finest in terms of material, production and performance. earlyeltontrio.com

THE DAILY SHOW WRITERS' COMEDY TOUR ON SALE NOW!

Saturday, January 30 8 PM

the comics behind the jokes that make you laugh nightly on The Daily Show! The longest running program on Comedy Central, this hysterically funny late night talk and new satire program has won 24 Primetime Emmy® Awards and have the writers to thank for it! Featuring Kat Radley, David Angelo, Matt Koff and Joseph Opio in a rare opportunity to see the genius behind the jokes. Mature Audiences $29

BIG EYED PHISH: Dave Matthews BAND TRIBUTE

Saturday, February 6 8 PM

Big Eyed Phish delivers a high-energy audio and visual experience intending to immerse the audience in a feeling of seeing and hearing the real band, while giving much more than just a recreation of the songs from an album, and focuses their efforts to truly put on a show that mirrors the Dave Matthews Band live experience. From the incredible musicianship, the soulful lyrics, the rocking solos and jams, and even the witty stage banter Dave Matthews is known for - Big Eyed Phish delivers on all aspects. $25 General Admission

Series Sponsored by Capital BlueCross

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Wednesday, February 24 & Thursday February 25 7 PM

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life! $75/$65/$55 Sponsored by Alving H.Butz and Series Sponsor Capital BlueCross

RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS

It's Bagpipes. It's Rock. It's Bagrock!

Special guest Liberty High School Grenadier Pipes & Drums

Thursday, March 11 7:30 PM

Bagpipes with attitude. Drums with a Scottish accent. A blazing rock band and show so hot, it carries its own health warning! The Red Hot Chilli Pipers signature 'Bagrock' sound is a unique fusion of rocked up Bagpipes and clever covers of popular songs from all genres like "Amazing Grace" (done Chilli-style, of course!) -- and contemporary anthems like Queen's "We Will Rock You", and a fantastic rock medley of Deep Purple's, "Smoke on the Water" and AC/DC's "Thunderstruck".The Red Hot Chilli Pipers sound is a fusion of traditional pipe tunes and contemporary anthems - tracks from across their four albums include the likes of 'Clocks' by Coldplay, 'Chasing Cars' by Snow Patrol, 'Let Me Entertain You' by Robbie Williams, Queen's 'We Will Rock You', a rock medley of Deep Purple's 'Smoke On The Water' and AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck'. Plus, 'Flower of Scotland', 'Amazing Grace' and 'The Hills of Argyll' get a look in too, Chilli style of course! "These are my boys!" - Sir Paul McCartney $37

Sponsored by The Morning Call & 95.1 WZZO

THE FAB FAUX

with The Hogshead Horns, The Creme Tangerine Strings

Saturday, March 13 8 PM

The most musically satisfying Beatles' tribute band returns with a glorious hodgepodge of Beatles' hits and favorites! With a commitment to the accurate reproduction of The Beatles' repertoire, The Fab Faux treat the seminal music with unwavering respect and are known for their painstaking recreations of the songs. They play music of The Beatles' so impeccably that one must experience it to believe it! "the greatest Beatles cover band...without the wigs" - Rolling Stone Magazine $60/$50 $110 (VIP seating with Post Show Meet & Greet)

Sponsored by 99.9 The Hawk

THE IRISH COMEDY TOUR

Wednesday, March 17 8 PM

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the blokes from the Irish Comedy Tour! Take the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combined it with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans. The clover - make that clever - comedians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Detroit native Derek Richards; Boston-born Mike McCarthy; Nova Scotia's Damon Leibert; and from Inchicore, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland Derrick Keane. Don't miss these hilarious Irish American comedians as they tear apart as well as validate all of the Irish myths and stereotypes. $29 16+ Audience

RENT

Saturday, March 27 3 PM & 8 PM For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production. $65/$59 Sponsored by RCN

TRIFECTA OF FOLK GREATS: The Kingston Trio, The Brothers Four and The Limeliters

Saturday, April 10 7:30pm

Three Folk Heroes In One Great Show! The Kingston Trio, The Brothers Four and The Limeliters come together for an amazing night celebrating Folk Music. This extraordinary combination, a perfect concert of folk music by three of the best known names in Folk, together in one amazing show. Performing all the classic charted hits that audiences love! $49/$39/$29

Wednesday, April 14 7:30 PM

In a career spanning over 50 years, Engelbert has generated sales in excess of 160 million

records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe,

and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame. Engelbert exploded onto the music scene in the sixties alongside The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Some of his best known songs are "Release Me", "The Last Waltz", "After the Lovin'", "This

Moment in Time" and "A Man Without Love". $75/$65/$55

MOTONES & JERSEYS: In Concert

Thursday, April 15 7 PM

Are you ready for a high-energy 60's-inspired song and dance experience, featuring the most iconic songs of the 20th Century? With a set list of nearly 50 songs, The Motones & The Jerseys join forces in this "concert that never was", to celebrate the music of beloved artists like Marvin Gaye, The Drifters, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Temptations, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Herman's Hermits, and many more.This isn't your typical theatrical experience. The audience is every bit a part of the fun! You will be glad you got a seat, but you won't need to stay in it! $39/$29

B - UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW

Friday, April 16 7:30 PM Family Friendly!

A visually spectacular show for all ages and inspired by the "Cirque du Soleil", B-The Underwater Bubble Show used the latest laser technologies, snow cannons, soap bubble tornadoes, theatrical fog, gigantic smoke rings, smoke-filled soap bubble machines, optical illusions and many other surprises. Adults and children alike will enjoy the show, thanks to the high interactivity and audience participation and the extremely visual l content. With some references and quotes from classics such as "Pinocchio", "The Little Mermaid", "Beauty and the Beast", and "Peter Pan", "B" is considered a modern fairy tale in which we can all find ourselves, without any age limits. $43/$33/$23 Series Sponsor Capital BlueCross

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN

Performed by Gary Mullen & the Works ON SALE NOW!

Saturday, April 17 7:30 PM

Since May 2002, Gary Mullen and the Works have performed throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences. Now in the 13th year of touring the US, One Night of Queen is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time. Expect all the hits - this show will ROCK you! $49/$45/$39 Sponsored by 99.9 The Hawk & RCN

23rd ANNUAL ELVIS BASH

Starring Mike Albert & Scot Bruce

Sunday, April 18 3 PM Celebrate the State Theatre's 23rd annual Premier Elvis Bash with the "don't-miss party" of the season, delivering the most effective King of Rock n Roll! Starring Scot Bruce as the young heartbreaker, followed by Mike Albert as the seasoned "Vegas-style" Elvis and backed by the fantastic Big E band, they will leave you screaming for more! $41/$37

JERSEY BOYS

The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Thursday, April 22 7:30 PM

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true. FEATURING THE LEGENDARY TOP TEN HITS: "Sherry" • "Big Girls Don't Cry" • "Walk Like A Man" • "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" • "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)" $71/$65

Sponsored by Alvin H. Butz

Outside Promoter: LAR Enterprises presents

OH WHAT A NIGHT OF ROCK N ROLL VOLUME II ON SALE NOW!

Saturday, April 24 7 PM

The stellar line up includes Kenny Vance and the Planotones, Shirley Alston Reeves (Original lead singer of The Shirelles), Cleveland Still & The Dubs, The Mystics and The Fireflies. $60/$55/$50/$45/$40

Ringo Starr & HIS ALL STARR BAND ON SALE NOW!

Monday, June 7 7:30 PM

Ringo Starr is hitting the road for a North American tour with his current All Starr Band featuring Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart. The tour will bring Ringo back to the State Theatre for the first time since 2012. This comes on the heels of the release of Ringo's 20th studio record, What's My Name. The title track is a rousing anthem written by a returning All Starr Band member, Colin Hay, that turns a familiar chant from Ringo's live shows into a rousing rocker sure to be a future crowd-pleaser.

$74-$249 Sponsored by 999 The Hawk and Steve & Jean Follett

HAIRSPRAY

Tuesday, June 15 & Wednesday, June 16 7 PM

Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption, HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times). This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. Don't miss this "exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy" (The New Yorker). www.hairspraytour.com $75/$65/$55

Sponsored by Alvin H. Butz; Series Sponsor Capital BlueCross

RIVERDANCE

25th Anniversary Tour

Wednesday, June 23 7 PM

Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance - beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again. $60/$55/$45

Sponsored by 69 WFMZ, 790 WAEB AM and RCN

