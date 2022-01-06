The Reduced Shakespeare Company Stages THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY

The original masters of abridgement, the Reduced Shakespeare Company, land on stage at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater February 12 at 7:30 p.m. with "The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)." Tickets are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office.

"This frenetic performance is like speed reading A Prairie Home Companion's Pretty Good Joke Book - 2,200 jokes in 90 minutes," said Jeffrey Gabel, Founding Executive Director at the Majestic Theater. "Since 'laughter is the best medicine,' during a pandemic we can use all the laughter we can get."

The Reduced Shakespeare Company has skewered history, the Bible, and the world's most celebrated playwright. In "The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)" the troupe tackles the subject it was born to reduce, from the high-brow to the low, and spanning across the ages. Is Moliere funny? Why or why not? Why did the chicken cross the road? Why do critics describe everything in a way that makes it seem unfunny? Find out the answers to these sticky questions and more with the Reduced Shakespeare Company. The bad boys of abridgement will leave no joke untold as they deconstruct the entire history of comedy in 90 minutes.

Tickets for "The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)" start at $38 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or by clicking here. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks must be worn at all times inside the Majestic Theater regardless of vaccination status.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural celebration for its campus and community.