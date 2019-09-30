The Pharmacy Theatre Presents Impactful Play BOYS GO TO JUPITER

Nathaniel Foster's groundbreaking play, Boys Go To Jupiter, comes to The Pharmacy Theatre to open its 1st season.

Boys Go To Jupiter focuses on young Ian as he struggles with his identity while growing up with a distant mother in a small conservative town. Ian struggles to keep up his normal persona when he meets Zepher in their high school English class. This new boy confuses Ian, and brings him closer to understanding himself. Everything starts to come to light after conversations with a therapist that his mother forces him to see. We are invited on a journey of self-discovery, and forces the audience to ask if it is possible to stay the same after discovery something new about yourself?

The Pharmacy Theatre presents this fascinating tale as a way to begin Season 1. Future productions in this season will be Workshop Live!, Hamletmachine, Blank Canvas, MacTrump, Forger, and Cabaret: A Night of Obscurity.. All of these shows feature a main theme of self-discovery, or challenging a character's ideal of themselves or world-view into a completely different version, naturally or through supernatural means.

More information can be found at www.pharmacytheatre.org. Boys Go To Jupiter runs October 17 to October 19 at Scottish Rite, 2701 N. 3rd St. Harrisburg, PA 17110.





