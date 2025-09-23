 tracker
THE WONDER IN ALICE to be Presented at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

The production opens September 26 and runs for eight performances through October 5.

THE WONDER IN ALICE to be Presented at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts Image
This fall, DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is inviting audiences to step into a world of wordplay and wonder with the world premiere of The Wonder in Alice, a poetic reimagining of Lewis Carroll's timeless works. Combining immersive art installations with live performance, this fantastical production opens September 26 and runs for eight performances through October 5.

An Immersive Wonderland Experience

The adventure begins the moment audiences arrive. Visitors will explore a one-of-a-kind installation filled with swirling riddles, curious corridors, and unexpected surprises. Inspired by the nationally acclaimed art collective Meow Wolf, each space is designed to spark curiosity, encourage play, and transport guests into an imaginative world before the show even begins.

Five Alices, One World of Possibility

After wandering through the installation, audiences gather for the premiere of The Wonder in Alice, a whimsical play where five versions of Alice-Adventurous, Curious, Imaginative, Expressive, and Loquacious-take the stage. Each Alice brings a distinct perspective as they navigate a Wonderland built from language itself. Along the way, haiku-speaking cats, rhyme-loving caterpillars, and poetic puzzles appear as guides in their search for identity, meaning, and connection.

Blending immersive art with theatrical storytelling, The Wonder in Alice offers an all-ages experience filled with creativity, discovery, and joy.

Performance Schedule

8 PERFORMANCES

  • September 26*, 27 & October 3 & 4* at 7:00 pm

  • September 27*, 28 & October 4 & 5* at 3:00 pm

Pay What You Wish performance: September 27 at 7:00 pm

(*Double-cast performers appear on 9/26 at 7 pm, 9/27 at 3 pm, 10/4 at 7 pm, and 10/5 at 3 pm.)

Cast

  • ADDI - Marley Bell* / Camryn McCormick

  • LOQI - Anja Homberger* / Sheridan Lowery

  • IMAGIN - Ella Jack* / Ashlynn Leedy

  • CURI - Brooklyn Chambers* / Lorelei Drinkut

  • EX/Queen/Loudspeaker - Andrew Texter

  • Rina/White Rabbit - Sadie Jarmer

  • Edi/White Rabbit - Mylah Schmitt

  • Charlie/White Rabbit - Soren Paleshi

  • Beau/White Rabbit - Leo Crone

  • The Mad Hatter/Teacher - Sarah Garber

  • The Cheshire Cat/Janitor - Ruoxia Li

  • The Caterpillar/Librarian - Anastasia Rosenbrien

Ensemble: Elizabeth Baker, Mary Baker, Olivia Baker, Briana Brindley, Sarah Crowther, Isabella Evans, Harper Guise, Juliette Guise, Elyssa Jack, Lacey Jarmer, Luna Jolley, Audrey Anne Kveragas, Hannah Keilholtz, Ramona Line, William Line, Lilyanna Martin, Vada McClair, Charlotte Melnyk, Devin Moyer, Adelaide Myers, Shanell Nelson, Arvin Paleshi, Lucy Thompson

Creative Team

  • Artistic Director/Director: Gregory DeCandia

  • Executive Director: Eric Miller

  • Technical Director: Jay Schmuck

  • Assistant Director: Lily Ganong

  • Production Stage Managers: Anna Fraser & Katelyn Moyer

  • Assistant Stage Manager: Adi Sweitzer

  • Set Designer: Crystal Ganong

  • Costume Designer: Kristen Fraser

  • Sound Designer: Trim Walker

  • Projection Designer: DeMond B. Nason

  • Properties: Iris Lewin

  • Light Board Operator: Devin Moyer

  • Crew: Kevin Keith Allen, Dee Dee Allen, Lukas Cooper, Naomi Cooke, Alison Conrad, Bennet Crone, Millie Crone, Rebecca Eastman, Amy Eyler, Casper Ganong, Sawyer Hill, Amy Kyles, Joanna Miller, Natalie Montejo, Dawn Oswald, Nevaeh Pineda, Audrey Yabut

Installation Artists

  • Rabbit Hole: Annelise Vuono & the Dreams in a Jar Mural Arts Camp

  • Cheshire Cat: The Nevin Family (Gretchen, Roo, Jack, Phillip & Riley Sue)

  • Caterpillar: Sarah Noble & the students of Logos Academy

  • Mad Hatter's Hall: Gregory & Ignacio DeCandia

  • Queen's Court: DeMond B. Nason & the Building Wonderland Camp

Installation Designers: Emma, Tommy, and Amanda Brimfeild; Katherine and Rachel Gruver; Rodd Robertson; Charlee, Avalynn, and Doni Lee Spiegel

Ticket Information

  • General Seating: $16 in advance

  • Reserved Seating: $20 in advance

  • At the door: $2 more per ticket


