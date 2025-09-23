THE WONDER IN ALICE to be Presented at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

The production opens September 26 and runs for eight performances through October 5.
This fall, DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is inviting audiences to step into a world of wordplay and wonder with the world premiere of The Wonder in Alice, a poetic reimagining of Lewis Carroll's timeless works. Combining immersive art installations with live performance, this fantastical production opens September 26 and runs for eight performances through October 5.
The adventure begins the moment audiences arrive. Visitors will explore a one-of-a-kind installation filled with swirling riddles, curious corridors, and unexpected surprises. Inspired by the nationally acclaimed art collective Meow Wolf, each space is designed to spark curiosity, encourage play, and transport guests into an imaginative world before the show even begins.
After wandering through the installation, audiences gather for the premiere of The Wonder in Alice, a whimsical play where five versions of Alice-Adventurous, Curious, Imaginative, Expressive, and Loquacious-take the stage. Each Alice brings a distinct perspective as they navigate a Wonderland built from language itself. Along the way, haiku-speaking cats, rhyme-loving caterpillars, and poetic puzzles appear as guides in their search for identity, meaning, and connection.
Blending immersive art with theatrical storytelling, The Wonder in Alice offers an all-ages experience filled with creativity, discovery, and joy.
8 PERFORMANCES
September 26*, 27 & October 3 & 4* at 7:00 pm
September 27*, 28 & October 4 & 5* at 3:00 pm
Pay What You Wish performance: September 27 at 7:00 pm
(*Double-cast performers appear on 9/26 at 7 pm, 9/27 at 3 pm, 10/4 at 7 pm, and 10/5 at 3 pm.)
Cast
ADDI - Marley Bell* / Camryn McCormick
LOQI - Anja Homberger* / Sheridan Lowery
IMAGIN - Ella Jack* / Ashlynn Leedy
CURI - Brooklyn Chambers* / Lorelei Drinkut
EX/Queen/Loudspeaker - Andrew Texter
Rina/White Rabbit - Sadie Jarmer
Edi/White Rabbit - Mylah Schmitt
Charlie/White Rabbit - Soren Paleshi
Beau/White Rabbit - Leo Crone
The Mad Hatter/Teacher - Sarah Garber
The Cheshire Cat/Janitor - Ruoxia Li
The Caterpillar/Librarian - Anastasia Rosenbrien
Creative Team
Artistic Director/Director: Gregory DeCandia
Executive Director: Eric Miller
Technical Director: Jay Schmuck
Assistant Director: Lily Ganong
Production Stage Managers: Anna Fraser & Katelyn Moyer
Assistant Stage Manager: Adi Sweitzer
Set Designer: Crystal Ganong
Costume Designer: Kristen Fraser
Sound Designer: Trim Walker
Projection Designer: DeMond B. Nason
Properties: Iris Lewin
Light Board Operator: Devin Moyer
Crew: Kevin Keith Allen, Dee Dee Allen, Lukas Cooper, Naomi Cooke, Alison Conrad, Bennet Crone, Millie Crone, Rebecca Eastman, Amy Eyler, Casper Ganong, Sawyer Hill, Amy Kyles, Joanna Miller, Natalie Montejo, Dawn Oswald, Nevaeh Pineda, Audrey Yabut
Rabbit Hole: Annelise Vuono & the Dreams in a Jar Mural Arts Camp
Cheshire Cat: The Nevin Family (Gretchen, Roo, Jack, Phillip & Riley Sue)
Caterpillar: Sarah Noble & the students of Logos Academy
Mad Hatter's Hall: Gregory & Ignacio DeCandia
Queen's Court: DeMond B. Nason & the Building Wonderland Camp
Installation Designers: Emma, Tommy, and Amanda Brimfeild; Katherine and Rachel Gruver; Rodd Robertson; Charlee, Avalynn, and Doni Lee Spiegel
General Seating: $16 in advance
Reserved Seating: $20 in advance
At the door: $2 more per ticket
Videos