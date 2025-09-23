THE WONDER IN ALICE to be Presented at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is inviting audiences to step into a world of wordplay and wonder with the world premiere of The Wonder in Alice, a poetic reimagining of Lewis Carroll's timeless works. Combining immersive art installations with live performance, this fantastical production opens September 26 and runs for eight performances through October 5.

An Immersive Wonderland Experience

The adventure begins the moment audiences arrive. Visitors will explore a one-of-a-kind installation filled with swirling riddles, curious corridors, and unexpected surprises. Inspired by the nationally acclaimed art collective Meow Wolf, each space is designed to spark curiosity, encourage play, and transport guests into an imaginative world before the show even begins.

Five Alices, One World of Possibility

After wandering through the installation, audiences gather for the premiere of The Wonder in Alice, a whimsical play where five versions of Alice-Adventurous, Curious, Imaginative, Expressive, and Loquacious-take the stage. Each Alice brings a distinct perspective as they navigate a Wonderland built from language itself. Along the way, haiku-speaking cats, rhyme-loving caterpillars, and poetic puzzles appear as guides in their search for identity, meaning, and connection.

Blending immersive art with theatrical storytelling, The Wonder in Alice offers an all-ages experience filled with creativity, discovery, and joy.

Performance Schedule

8 PERFORMANCES

September 26*, 27 & October 3 & 4* at 7:00 pm

September 27*, 28 & October 4 & 5* at 3:00 pm

Pay What You Wish performance: September 27 at 7:00 pm

(*Double-cast performers appear on 9/26 at 7 pm, 9/27 at 3 pm, 10/4 at 7 pm, and 10/5 at 3 pm.)

Cast

ADDI - Marley Bell* / Camryn McCormick

LOQI - Anja Homberger* / Sheridan Lowery

IMAGIN - Ella Jack* / Ashlynn Leedy

CURI - Brooklyn Chambers* / Lorelei Drinkut

EX/Queen/Loudspeaker - Andrew Texter

Rina/White Rabbit - Sadie Jarmer

Edi/White Rabbit - Mylah Schmitt

Charlie/White Rabbit - Soren Paleshi

Beau/White Rabbit - Leo Crone

The Mad Hatter/Teacher - Sarah Garber

The Cheshire Cat/Janitor - Ruoxia Li

The Caterpillar/Librarian - Anastasia Rosenbrien

Ensemble: Elizabeth Baker, Mary Baker, Olivia Baker, Briana Brindley, Sarah Crowther, Isabella Evans, Harper Guise, Juliette Guise, Elyssa Jack, Lacey Jarmer, Luna Jolley, Audrey Anne Kveragas, Hannah Keilholtz, Ramona Line, William Line, Lilyanna Martin, Vada McClair, Charlotte Melnyk, Devin Moyer, Adelaide Myers, Shanell Nelson, Arvin Paleshi, Lucy Thompson

Creative Team

Artistic Director/Director: Gregory DeCandia

Executive Director: Eric Miller

Technical Director: Jay Schmuck

Assistant Director: Lily Ganong

Production Stage Managers: Anna Fraser & Katelyn Moyer

Assistant Stage Manager: Adi Sweitzer

Set Designer: Crystal Ganong

Costume Designer: Kristen Fraser

Sound Designer: Trim Walker

Projection Designer: DeMond B. Nason

Properties: Iris Lewin

Light Board Operator: Devin Moyer

Crew: Kevin Keith Allen, Dee Dee Allen, Lukas Cooper, Naomi Cooke, Alison Conrad, Bennet Crone, Millie Crone, Rebecca Eastman, Amy Eyler, Casper Ganong, Sawyer Hill, Amy Kyles, Joanna Miller, Natalie Montejo, Dawn Oswald, Nevaeh Pineda, Audrey Yabut

Installation Artists

Rabbit Hole: Annelise Vuono & the Dreams in a Jar Mural Arts Camp

Cheshire Cat: The Nevin Family (Gretchen, Roo, Jack, Phillip & Riley Sue)

Caterpillar: Sarah Noble & the students of Logos Academy

Mad Hatter's Hall: Gregory & Ignacio DeCandia

Queen's Court: DeMond B. Nason & the Building Wonderland Camp

Installation Designers: Emma, Tommy, and Amanda Brimfeild; Katherine and Rachel Gruver; Rodd Robertson; Charlee, Avalynn, and Doni Lee Spiegel

Ticket Information

General Seating: $16 in advance

Reserved Seating: $20 in advance

At the door: $2 more per ticket