THE MIRACLE WORKER to Open at the Belmont Theatre

The Belmont Theatre will present The Miracle Worker in the Grumbacher Studio March 27-29 & April 2-5. Friday, Saturday and the second Thursday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 3:00 p.m.

Immortalized onstage and screen by Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke, this classic tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, blind and mute Helen Keller. The Miracle Worker dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence. With scenes of intense physical and emotional dynamism, Annie's success with Helen finally comes with the utterance of a single, glorious word: "water."

The Miracle Worker is directed by Jacklyn Keagy. Carly Geiter will play the role of Helen Keller. Marissa Hoover will play Helen's teacher, Annie Sullivan. Jack Hartman & Kayla Nicholas will play the roles of Helen's parents Captain Arthur Keller & Kate Keller. Joe Fortuna will play the headmaster Anagnos. Frank Jarrell will play the Doctor. Justin Nicholas will play Helen's harsh, half-brother, James Keller. Brooke Patterson will play the Keller's household servant, Viney. Dylan Fregm will play Viney's son, Percy and Lilliana Flickinger will play the role of Viney's daughter, Martha. Sandy Shurina will play the kind and concerned Aunt Ev, and Lydia Miller, Rachel Milsten, and Alyssa Shreiner will play students.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Group sales are available. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.





