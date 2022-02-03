The Last Five Years comes to the Reitz Theater this month! Performances run February 11-19, 2022.

Drama Desk award-winner The Last Five Years is Jason Robert Brown's intimate window into a couple's doomed marriage. Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, are 20-somethings in New York who meet, fall in love, marry, and divorce over the span of five years. Cathy tells the story from the end of their marriage; Jamie begins from when they first meet. As the musical unfolds, Cathy moves backward in time to the beginning of the relationship as Jamie moves toward the end; they meet only once, in the middle, at their wedding. Since its Off-Broadway premiere in 2002, Brown's funny, poignant, and devastatingly honest two-person production has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score and libretto.



Patrons requiring accessible seating (including wheelchair spaces, front row and back-row (larger seating) are requested to contact the theater office to purchase seats. If unneeded by patrons with needs, these seats will be released to the general public approximately a week before show dates.