THE FAB FOUR - The Ultimate Tribute To The Beatles To Play Hershey Theatre In April 2026

The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute will present a performance at Hershey Theatre on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The upcoming tour brings their all-new show to the stage, celebrating The Beatles' second film, ‘HELP!,' with performances from the movie soundtrack and the Beatles' greatest hits of every era.

The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail.

With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as “Help!,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun” and “Hey Jude,” the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Comments