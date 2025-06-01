THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [REVISED AGAIN] at Gretna Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three actors. 37 plays. 100 minutes. This summer, Gretna Theatre sets the stage for Shakespearean mayhem as it presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [revised again] - a laugh-out-loud comedy featuring all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in under 100 minutes. The production runs June 26–29, 2025 at the historic Mount Gretna Playhouse, a unique open-air theatre nestled in the trees of Central Pennsylvania. Five performances only!

This rapid-fire romp through the Bard’s canon is a celebration of creativity, chaos, and comedy, performed by just three dynamic performers under the direction of acclaimed Philadelphia artist Leah Walton. One of London’s longest-running comedies, Complete Works has captivated audiences around the world—and now makes its Gretna Theatre debut with an all-star cast and crew.

Meet the Team:

Leah Walton (Director) is a Philadelphia-based, actor-professor-director who has worked with area theaters including Walnut Street Theatre, Arden Theatre, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Delaware Theatre Company, People's Light, 1812 Productions, Theatre Horizon, InterAct, Pig Iron, and more. She has written for and performed Off-Broadway at Ars Nova, and is a Philadelphia Barrymore Award recipient and nominee. Teaching credits include Swarthmore College, Temple University, University of the Arts, HMS School for Children with Cerebral Palsy, Acting Without Boundaries, and privately. Leah trained with the National Theater Institute, the Moscow Art Theatre School, the Michael Chekhov Association, and is a graduate of Temple University’s MFA Acting program. Many thanks and much gratitude to the entire Gretna family, the many talented artists of this production, and our generous audiences! www.leah-walton.com

Ciera Gardner (Cast, they/them) is a Barrymore nominated actor, mover, teaching artist, and silly goose in Philadelphia and surrounding areas. They graduated from the University of the Arts ‘16 while also attending the Headlong Performance Institute ‘15. Credits include: The Hobbit (Arden Theatre), Our Town (New Light Theatre), NOSEJOB (Lightning Rod Special), The Climb, (Interact Theatre), Fun Home (New Light Theatre), Macbeth (Delaware Shakespeare), Peer Gynt (Enchantment Theatre), Wine in the Wilderness (Philadelphia Artist Collective) Richard III (Theatre in the X), Peter and the Starcatcher (Theatre Horizon), The Gap (Azuka Theatre), Coriolanus (Shakespeare in Clark Park)

Alex Keiper (Cast, she/her) is glad to be back! Previously in the 2022 Gretna season as director of Honky Tonk Angels and “Mrs. Wormwood” in Matilda. Recent credits; R&J and Much Ado About Nothing (Milwaukee Rep), What the Constitution Means to Me (Sedona Theater Company), The Break (Constellation), and the 2023 Utah Shakespeare Festival season. Grateful to this team for the laughs and the love, especially the awesome Leah Walton! Check www.alexkeiper.com or @alexkeiper for upcoming shows.

Emily Schuman (Cast, she/her) Gretna debut! A graduate of the Fame! high school in NYC, Emily holds a BA in Theatre from Denison University and studied Shakespeare in Performance at RADA. Regional: Julius Caesar, Cymbeline, Merchant of Venice (DelShakes), Christmas Carol (Walnut St. Theatre), Love’s Labour's Lost (Rev Shakes). Emily is also a props designer and folk singer-songwriter. Her EP “Full Fathom Five” features songs inspired by Shakespeare works. Up next: Once at NLT. Thank you, Leah! Special thanks to Mom, Dad, Nat and Evan for your love and endless support. emilyschuman.net

Comments

