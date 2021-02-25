Stage 62 Presents Take Home Tales

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Each Take Home Tales kit includes two original scripts with music, choreography and all the tools you need to bring the magic of theater into your own home!

Feb. 25, 2021  
Stage 62 invites young artists to take a seat in the director's chair with TAKE HOME TALES.

Take Home Tales are a great way for seasoned playgoers or first-time creators to learn all about the creative theatrical process. Featuring two classic stories newly reimagined!

Kits are $10-12. Order yours today! Visit Stage62 for more details.

Save $2 and pick up your physical copy at The Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall-a great option for local families who want to pick up their perfectly packaged kits.
Pick up available on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00am-5:00pm between February 19 and March 6.


