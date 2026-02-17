Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Keystone Theatrics

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sunday funnies leap from page to stage as Keystone Theatrics presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. This fluffy show is full of cheer and catchy songs. It features Michael Beckstein as anxious Charlie Brown, Kaytlyn Wolfe as the bossy Lucy, and Josh Brown as the manic Snoopy. Other members of the modestly sized cast includes Hannah Paymer (Sally), Carter Anstine (Linus), and Joel Colvin (Shroeder).

The show is more of a revue than a proper play. It is a series of vignettes that explores the world of little kids through the lens of Peanuts characters. We get songs about flying kites, baseball games, and writing book reports. The scenes are all performed with high energy and enthusiasm.

The sets (both physical and projected) were a distinct highlight of the show. Colors popped and scenery was both large and vibrant. Effective costumes and props definitely added to the cartoony experience.

This was my first experience at the Playhouse at Allenberry, which was a very positive one. Acoustics, sight-lines, and amenities were all top-notch. This show runs weekends through March 1st. Don’t be a block-head. Go see it.

