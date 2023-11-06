Sankofa African American Theatre Company Performs Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY

Performances run December 1-3.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Sankofa African American Theatre Company has announced its annual production of BLACK NATIVITY, a Gospel musical, written by the acclaimed American poet and playwright Langston Hughes with music arranged by Aaron Robinson and additional musical arrangements by Cheryl Hawkins. Performances will take place at The West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland, PA on December 1, 2, and 3, 2023, with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and matinees on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 3:00 p.m. A discussion of the play led by Valerie Gray, Professor of English at Harrisburg Area Community College will follow each performance. For tickets to BLACK NATIVITY, visit Click Here.

BLACK NATIVITY, a retelling of the Nativity story, is an expression of playwright Hughes' interest in African American spirituality and the oral traditions of the African American church. The Christmas story is set to jubilant Gospel music, and incorporates both dance and Biblical narrative. The musical arrangements by Robinson and Hawkins blend folk spirituals and traditional carols with music that was specifically created for the performance forming a true Gospel music celebration. 

 BLACK NATIVITY has become a seasonal tradition since it was first produced off Broadway with music arranged by its stars Marion Williams and Alex Bradford. The production made its European debut at the Spoleto Festival of Two Worlds in Italy to launch its  successful tour of Europe, Australia, and the United States. BLACK NATIVITY returned to New York for a run in Philharmonic Hall in Lincoln Center. Langston Hughes' self proclaimed “gospel musical” is one of the first plays written by an African-American to be staged in New York City. 

BLACK NATIVITY is directed by Sankofa's Executive Artistic Director, Sharia Benn. “I am excited for the opportunity to bring Sankofa's annual production of BLACK NATIVITY to the West Shore Theatre for a return engagement. This production honors the timeless work of Langston Hughes's groundbreaking play that presents the Nativity Story from an African American perspective,” says Benn. 

 




