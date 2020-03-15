SPAMALOT Postponed at Penn State Centre Stage

Penn State Centre Stage has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

I'm sure you are all aware of the recent steps Penn State has taken in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of us all, all student activities on the campus have been suspended, and we have moved all our classes online until April 3rd.

Of course, this has immediate impacts on our Centre Stage production season, especially our production of Monty Python's Spamalot scheduled for 3/31 - 4/10. These performances are now canceled and refunds are available for any tickets sold for these shows. We hope this production may be rescheduled for a future date. If so, you will be the first to know.

At this time we still expect to proceed with our summer season, but as we all know the current national situation is fluid, with daily updates and developments. Our first concern is for the health of our patrons, performers, crew and staff, and any decisions we make will be based upon the guidance of health officials. In the interest of continued public safety, please only contact the box office by phone or email rather than in person for the foreseeable future.

You are very important to us, and we hope to see you all again in our theatres soon!

Very best,

Rick Lombardo

Director - School of Theatre

Producing Artistic Director - Penn State Centre Stage

Ticket Refund Policy:

Patrons will be refunded the original purchase price of their tickets, excluding service fees. Ticket refunds will be provided by the methods used for purchases. Tickets do not need to be returned to the Arts Ticket Center.

If paid by cash or check, a refund check will be mailed to the ticket purchaser within two weeks. If paid by credit card, the card used will be refunded the purchase amount. The credit should be reflected on customers' accounts within three days. Patrons with questions should phone 814-863-0255 or emailartstix@psu.edu.





