SOMETHING ROTTEN! To Make Area Debut At EPAC in October

For the first time in Southcentral PA, the hit musical comedy Something Rotten! will play at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) from October 7th through the 23rd.

This production features an all-star cast including Asher Johnson, Nick Smith, Jordan Ross Weinhold, Stacia Smith, Michael Roman, and many more. Music direction by Scott Williams, and choreography by Kristin Pontz. The director of this production is EPAC Artistic Director, Edward R. Fernandez.

Something Rotten! is an original musical comedy - especially beloved by fans of musicals, Shakespeare, and uproarious laughter - with book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. It won one Tony Award and was nominated for nine others, and has several other nominations to its name. The New York Times recommends it for fans of Spamalot, The Producers, and The Book of Mormon.

Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are playwrights struggling to keep up with the Bard himself. After all, Shakespeare literally invented swagger. Green-eyed Nick is so blinded by his jealousy of Shakespeare that he turns to the only person who can help him: a soothsayer, whose fuzzy and farcical predictions cause the brothers to write the world's very first musical.

Something Rotten! will run from October 7th, through October 23rd, at the Sharadin Bigler Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com, or by calling 717-733-7966 ext. 1. Wednesday and Thursday night shows are at 7:30pm; Friday and Saturday night shows are at 8:00pm. Additionally, there will be a 2:00pm matinee performance on Saturday, October 23rd.