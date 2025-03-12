Rob Bell's WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU Comes to Lancaster

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From sharing the stage with Oprah Winfrey to international speaking tours, collaborating with Elizabeth Gilbert (Eat, Pray, Love), and hosting one of Apple's top podcasts, Rob Bell has been a force in shaping cultural conversations. Named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World, Bell's work continues to challenge conventions and ignite new ways of thinking. Now, thanks to an exciting collaboration between Rob Bell and Prima Theatre's Founding Executive Producer Mitch Nugent, Bell's latest theatrical work is being produced in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with the East Coast premiere of We'll Get Back to You.

A Job Interview Gone-So-Wrong-It's-Right We'll Get Back to You is a sharp comedy and an unexpectedly profound theatrical experience, centering on Viva, a job applicant whose interview is anything but typical. She brings the unexpected, defying corporate norms with unwavering honesty and humor, challenging the scripted nature of workplace interactions. The play explores how we navigate institutions, expectations, and personal authenticity in an era of corporate speak.

“Rob's work consistently speaks of finding subversive and joyful ways to be fully human,” says Mitch Nugent, Prima Theatre's Founding Executive Producer. “This play is no exception. It's funny and thought-provoking.”

Bell, a New York Times best-selling author, has written ten books translated into 25 languages. His work has been featured in The New Yorker, and his theatrical storytelling challenges traditional structures, offering audiences a fresh and invigorating experience.

A Standout Performance by Veanna Black Starring as Viva is Veanna Black, a nationally celebrated BIPOC performer whose screen credits include FOX's The Resident, Nat Geo's Genius: MLK/X, and Apple TV's The Beanie Bubble, where she appeared alongside Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, and Sarah Snook. Black's performance fuels the production with humor, energy, and emotional depth.

A Striking Office Set by Tono Group and Matthew Herman The entire set is being built by Tono Group, a Lancaster-based architecture and design firm specializing in commercial, residential, and mixed-use spaces. It's highly unusual for an architecture firm to design a theatrical set, but this collaboration brings an uncanny authenticity to the office environment at the heart of the play.

Designed by California-based scenic designer Matthew Herman, the set mirrors the sleek, controlled, and impersonal nature of corporate spaces. The result is a world that feels eerily familiar yet subtly unsettling, amplifying the humor and absurdity of the story.

