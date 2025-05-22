Rob Bell And Prima Theatre Launch New Collaboration In Lancaster

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Author and speaker Rob Bell has partnered with Lancaster's Prima Theatre to launch a groundbreaking theatrical collaboration. This partnership was recently spotlighted in two episodes of Bell's renowned podcast, The RobCast, recorded in both Lancaster and Ojai, California. The episodes are titled “Meet Mitch from Prima” and “Mitch From Prima Has A Plan.”

Bell, a New York Times bestselling author and one of TIME magazine's "100 Most Influential People in the World," has captivated millions through his books, tours—including with Oprah Winfrey—and his podcast, ranked among Apple's top shows. Now, he's channeling his narrative prowess into live theatre, with Prima Theatre serving as the incubator for new creative ventures.

In April, Prima Theatre premiered Bell's latest play, We'll Get Back To You, marking the East Coast debut of the sharp, humorous, and deeply human exploration of the modern workplace. Audiences lauded it, with one review saying it was "the most electric, soul-shaking experience" they have encountered in a theatre.

Reflecting on the collaboration in The RobCast, Bell remarked, "Lancaster has this rare combination of depth and hospitality…You walk into Prima and you feel like something is about to happen." Mitch added, "These aren't plays to watch — they're experiences you feel. Moments that rise, breathe, and stay with you."

Prima's Founding Executive Producer, Mitch Nugent, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "This is an unprecedented opportunity to be at the genesis of a body of work that will eventually take root in New York and beyond, but is being born right here in Lancaster."

Building on the success of We'll Get Back To You, Prima and Bell are developing additional theatrical experiences, with plans to bring these productions to New York City and beyond. This initiative opens avenues for two avenues, investment and charitable giving, offering supporters insider access to the creative process as these innovative works take shape. Those interested are encouraged to email letsdothis@primatheatre.org.

