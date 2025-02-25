Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH: PART 3 HALLOWED GROUND at Gamut Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of Black History month, Gamut Theater and Sankofa partnered to present “Voices of the Eighth Part 3: Hallowed Ground” from February 15th to March 2nd. This story is an original play written and directed by Sharia Benn. It is the third installment of the story-telling series that looks into the African American history of Harrisburg’s historic old 8th Ward.

We meet Kay, who many may remember her from initial “Voices of the Eighth” production, and now she is a college student and needing some guidance. Weimy Montero Candelario captured Kay’s frustration and transformation to acceptance. She meets Kayah, played by Marcus McGhee, in the Lincoln Cemetery in Harrisburg. Marcus McGhee gave Kayah strength and patience as he helps Kay connect to her roots. Leah Payne portrayed Ancestor Jane Chester and Paula J. Lewis-Roman portrayed Ancestor Harriet McClintock Marshall. They had a powerful impact on both Kay and Kayah.

Sharia Benn’s third installment weaves together poetry, Harrisburg’s African American history, and gospel music. Though it is part three, it can easily be enjoyed without seeing part one and two. Michael Bush’s artistic talent shone in the cemetery set. The Costume Designer, Sofia Sloat, designed beautiful period dresses hand painted with the lines of the play for the ancestors. The impressive cast brought intense emotion with a sprinkle of humor throughout the story. You are left the theatre feeling a strong call to action.

Please stay following the show for the question-answer session as this show is meant to start a conversation exploring the legacy of African American history that continues beyond the month of February. Lunden McClain, the author of one of the poem’s featured in the show, was part of the panel and offered her perspective of her poetry. She wrote “The Strongest Thing You Can Do.”

I recommend getting tickets to one of the remaining shows. The show is available to middle school and high school students in the area during the week. Check out the link below for tickets to the show or for more information.

Reader Reviews