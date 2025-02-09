Review: THE TIME MACHINE at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Anyone who loves science fiction, history, and romance will fall in love with Michael D. Fox’s The Time Machine inspired by the novel by H.G. Wells and featuring music composed by Cameron Dietlein. Gettysburg Community Theatre presents the east coast premier of this inventive play. Director Chad-Alan Carr and his Production Team, including Michael Connelly (Technical Director), Nicholas L. Ryan (Lighting Designer), Vanessa Rice (Props Designer), Joshua Naderi and Corey Williams (Scenic Painters), Kai Dittrich, Grant Kajihara, and Joy Kajihara (Tech Assistants), create a charming and engaging production.

The cast features Edward Riggs (Mr. Morris/A Man), Cookie Driscoll (Mrs. Morris/Paris Presenter), Gabriel Cook (Bradley Mason), Mike Krikorian (Mr. Bachman/Albert Einstein), Holly Gouge (Young Helene Briggs/A Woman), Nathaniel Hahn (H.G. Wells), Cory Metcalf (Gregory), Ana Rosenbrien (Helene Briggs), and Carmen Kajihara (Skye Mason). The cast works well together, bringing heart and energy to the stage.

Mike Krikorian’s Einstein is brilliant—bringing intelligence, eccentricity, and enthusiasm to the character and electrifying the stage with his stage presence. Nathaniel Hahn’s H.G. Wells is poised and passionate, and his interactions with Holly Gouge as young Helene Briggs are heartwarming. Cory Metcalf gives a fantastic performance as Gregory, taking the audience on an emotional rollercoaster. Holly Gouge and Ana Rosenbrien are wonderfully convincing as Young Helene and Helene. Their mannerisms, line delivery, and expressions are carefully crafted so that the audience can easily believe that they are the same person. Carmen Kajihara gives one of the best performances of the evening as Skye Mason. She embodies the character completely, drawing the audience into the wonder of the story.

The Time Machine is a lovely and magical show for audiences of all ages. Catch this production at Gettysburg Community Theatre through February 16th. Visit gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org for more information.



Photo Credit: Linda Toki



Reader Reviews