Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Lancaster is alive with The Sound of Music! The Rogers and Hammerstein classic comes to the Dutch Apple stage with a lot going for it. Megan Urz is a joy as Maria. She is sweet and energetic and has great chemistry with the children. Captain von Trapp is played by Alexander Rothfield. He plays him strict but not tyrannical. His rendition of Edelweiss was a crowd-pleaser.

Other stand-outs include Isabel Kruse as a sympathetic Mother Abbess and Caleb Aguilar as the avuncular Max. Of course, this show is probably most memorable for the kids and this show was no exception. Since many roles are double-cast, I only had the opportunity to preview some of the local talent, but I am confident that they are all consistent in their charm and energy. The von Trapp children are played by Caroline Eby, James A. Mott, Abram Wolfe, Ava Joy Munn, Caroline Weber, Max Hawley, Keeran Kastner, McKenzie Nace, Cameron Smith, Cella Berardi, Olivia Weber, Mia Bixler, and Danica Frederick. Kudos one and all!

The seven-piece orchestra for this show sounds rich. The accompaniment is especially crucial for this show, not only because the score is hit after hit, but also because music is front and center. Costumes by John P. White looked authentic.

I was confused by a few of the staging and set choices. For example, Maria carries her guitar case around in several scenes, yet makes no effort to play it. A scene set is Maria’s bedroom requires one of the children to sneak in through her window, but the windows are never touched and she simply walks in instead. Finally, the party scene takes place entirely outside, which muddles the kids’ motivations to sing and dance to bed during the memorable “So Long, Farewell” number.

These observations are relatively minor. The Sound of Music is an iconic show, and Dutch Apple had a full and appreciative audience. It’s a great first show for kids as well as family members who have seen the movie a dozen times. Now playing through August 10th.

